Democrat Haley Stevens defeats Republican Lena Epstein in Michigan's 11th US House district

DETROIT - Democrat Haley Stevens has been elected to represent Michigan's 11th Congressional District.

Stevens defeated Republican challenger Lena Epstein in a seat previously held by Republican Dave Trott, who is retiring from Congress.

Stevens previously worked under the Obama administration, serving in The Office of Recovery for Automotive Communities and Workers and the White House Office of Manufacturing Policy.

Stevens is an Oakland County native and graduate of American University.

