Democrat Laurie Pohutsky narrowly wins suburban Michigan State House District 19

LIVONIA, Mich. - Democrat Laurie Pohutsky narrowly won Michigan's House District 19 on Tuesday, flipping the suburban district from red to blue.

Pohutsky defeated Republican Brian Meakin by only 221 votes.

District 19 represents most of Livonia -- about 90,000 residents. Republican Laura Cox held the seat since 2014. Before Cox, the seat was held for two terms by Republican John Walsh.

Pohutsky, who studied microbiology at Michigan State University, is a newcomer to politics. However, she is a member of the Livonia Democratic Club.

She was endorsed by Hometown Life newspapers which wrote "we believe Democrat Laurie Pohutsky could be a fresh voice in Lansing, something the state Legislature could use.

"A scientist with a bachelor's degree in Microbiology from Michigan State University, her views and knowledge on health care could prove valuable."

