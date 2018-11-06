Detroit NAACP voter hotline assisting voters for the 2018 midterm election

The Detroit Branch of the NAACP will be assisting voters on Election Day as part of its, "Take Your Soles to the Polls" campaign.

The civil rights group's voter hotline is set up to assist voters with questions about where to vote and to report any signs of voter intimidation or suppression. The hotline will be assisting voters from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Detroit NAACP's voter hotline can be reached at 313-664-2424.

The local NAACP branch is located at 8220 Second Avenue, Detroit, Michigan.

