Michigan Elections

Devin Scillian hosts roundtable on anti-gerrymandering proposal on Michigan's November ballot

By Ken Haddad

DETROIT - Michigan voters will decide on a proposal to create a commission for redistricting purposes on the November ballot.

Devin Scillian will host a roundtable discussion on the proposal on Tuesday night right here on ClickOnDetroit. The webcast will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Participants include:

  • Katie Fahey – Voters Not Politicians, Executive Director
  • Tony Daunt – Michigan Freedom Fund, Executive Director

Background:

  • Gerrymandering is nothing new. Some studies suggest it dates back to the early 1800s in America.
  • The current maps in Michigan were drawn and approved in 2011 for Congressional, State House and State Senate districts.
  • In the 2016 election, Michiganders cast close to equal amounts of votes between Republican and Democratic candidates in congressional seat races. However due to gerrymandering, zero congressional races were decided by a margin of victory below 10% and Republicans took 64% of the seats.

Proposal 18-2: Voters Not Politicians

Official ballot language:

A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority
to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives
and U.S. Congress, every 10 years.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

  • Create a commission of 13 registered voters randomly selected by the Secretary of State:
    • 4 each who self-identify as affiliated with the 2 major political parties; and
    • 5 who self-identify as unaffiliated with major political parties.
  • Prohibit partisan officeholders and candidates, their employees, certain relatives, and lobbyists from serving as commissioners.
  • Establish new redistricting criteria including geographically compact and contiguous districts of equal population, reflecting Michigan’s diverse population and communities of interest.
  • Districts shall not provide disproportionate advantage to political parties or candidates.
  • Require an appropriation of funds for commission operations and commissioner compensation.

Take a more in-depth look at the proposal and what it would mean for Michigan here.

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.