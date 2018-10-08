Devin Scillian hosts roundtable on anti-gerrymandering proposal on Michigan's November ballot

DETROIT - Michigan voters will decide on a proposal to create a commission for redistricting purposes on the November ballot.

Devin Scillian will host a roundtable discussion on the proposal on Tuesday night right here on ClickOnDetroit. The webcast will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Participants include:

Katie Fahey – Voters Not Politicians, Executive Director

Tony Daunt – Michigan Freedom Fund, Executive Director

Background:

Gerrymandering is nothing new. Some studies suggest it dates back to the early 1800s in America.

The current maps in Michigan were drawn and approved in 2011 for Congressional, State House and State Senate districts.

In the 2016 election, Michiganders cast close to equal amounts of votes between Republican and Democratic candidates in congressional seat races. However due to gerrymandering, zero congressional races were decided by a margin of victory below 10% and Republicans took 64% of the seats.

Proposal 18-2: Voters Not Politicians

Official ballot language:

A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority

to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives

and U.S. Congress, every 10 years.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Create a commission of 13 registered voters randomly selected by the Secretary of State: 4 each who self-identify as affiliated with the 2 major political parties; and 5 who self-identify as unaffiliated with major political parties.

Prohibit partisan officeholders and candidates, their employees, certain relatives, and lobbyists from serving as commissioners.

Establish new redistricting criteria including geographically compact and contiguous districts of equal population, reflecting Michigan’s diverse population and communities of interest.

Districts shall not provide disproportionate advantage to political parties or candidates.

Require an appropriation of funds for commission operations and commissioner compensation.

