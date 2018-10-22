Do you know what Michigan Senate and House districts you live in?

DETROIT - The Michigan General Election is Nov. 6.

If you are planning to head to the poll that day, make sure you know a little bit about your state House and Senate district.

Specifically, you should know what district you live in. The following two maps show the districts.

Here is the Michigan state Senate districts map (click the map to view a larger version):

Here is the Michigan state House districts map (click the map to view a larger version):

If you're still having trouble figuring out how to identify what districts you live in, the state of Michigan offers an interactive map system where you can put in your address and it will show you your district.

Find that interactive district locator system here (click here).

Once you know what districts you are voting for, look up the candidates so you can be informed about who you are casting a vote for. ClickOnDetroit offers this list of everyone who is running in this general election and in which races they are running (click here to view the full list).

Meanwhile, for full coverage of the 2018 Michigan General Election, including where results will be compiled, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/politics/michigan/elections.

READ: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election

