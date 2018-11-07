Election 2018: 26-year-old Democrat flips Michigan State House District 40

DETROIT - A 26-year-old woman, a former U.S. State Department worker, won the Michigan State House District 40 seat, currently held by Republicans.

Birmingham resident and Democrat Mari Manoogian defeated Republican David Wolkinson in the Nov. 6 election.

"Tonight, after 15 months of campaigning across every corner of this district, I’m honored to have earned my neighbors’ trust to serve as the next State Representative for Michigan’s 40th district." Manoogian said in a victory post.

"We flipped this seat from red to blue by working our hearts out and campaigning on the issues that matter to people across our district: clean water, quality public schools, and safe roads –– and that’s what I’ll fight for every day I serve in the Legislature."

The 40th District seat is currently held by Republican Michael McCready. The district covers Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills and a portion of West Bloomfield Township.

Republicans won the district in 2016 by seven points.

