Election guide: List of 2018 Michigan general election races

DETROIT - With all the various offices and candidates involved in the upcoming midterm election, it can be easy to get lost in the hullabaloo of advertisements, interviews, campaign events and broadcast debates.

But knowing who is running for what public office shouldn’t have to be difficult, which is why we have complied a list of Michigan candidates, their political party and the office for which they’re vying.

Consider bookmarking this page for future reference. Click here to find more information about your voter registration status, where to vote, and who’s on your ballot. Make your voice heard by voting on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

* = incumbent

I = Independent

G = Green Party

L = Libertarian Party

Governor Democrat Republican Other Gretchen Whitmer Bill Schuette Jennifer Kurland (G)

Bill Gelineau (L)

Keith Butkovich (I)

Ryan Henry Cox (I)

Todd Schleiger (I)

Richard Sills (I)

U.S. Senate Democrat Republican Debbie Stabenow* John James U.S. House of Representatives Office Democrat Republican Other District 1 Jack Bergman* District 2 Rob Davidson Bill Huizenga* District 3 Cathy Albro Justin Amash* Douglas Smith (I) District 4 Jerry Hilliard John Moolenaar* District 5 Dan Kildee* Travis Wines Dylan Robinson (L) District 6 Matt Longjohn Fred Upton* District 7 Gretchen Driskell Tim Walberg* District 8 Elissa Slotkin Mike Bishop* Brian Ellison (L) District 9 Andy Levin Candius Stearns John McDermott (G) District 10 Kimberly Bizon Paul Mitchell* Jeremy Peruski (I) Harley Mikkelson (G) District 11 Haley Stevens Lena Epstein Cooper Nye (I) Leonard Schwartz (L) District 12 Debbie Dingell* Jeff Jones Steve Young (G) District 13 Brenda Jones (special election) Rashida Tlaib (general election) John Conyers III (I) District 14 Brenda Lawrence Marc Herschfus State Senate Office Democrat Republican Other District 1 Stephanie Chang Pauline Montie District 2 Adam Hollier Lisa Papas District 3 Sylvia Santana Kathy Stecker District 4 Marshall Bullock Angela Savino District 5 Betty Jean Alexander DeShawn Wilkins District 6 Erika Geiss Brenda Jones District 7 Dayna Polehanki Laura Cox Joseph LeBlanc (L) District 8 Paul Francis Peter Lucido District 9 Paul Wojno Jeff Bonnell District 10 Henry Yanez Michael MacDonald Mike Saliba (L) District 11 Jeremy Moss Boris Tuman James Young (L) District 12 Rosemary Bayer Jeff Pittel (L) District 13 Mallory McMorrow Marty Knollenberg* District 14 Renee Watson Ruth Johnson Jessicia Smith (G) District 15 Julia Pulver Jim Runestad District 16 Val Cochran Toops Mike Shirkey* Ronald Muszynski (L) District 17 Bill LaVoy Dale Zorn* Chad McNamara (L) District 18 Martin Church District 19 Jason Noble John Bizon Joseph Gillotte (L) District 20 Sean McCann Margaret O'Brien* Lorence Wenke (L) District 21 Ian Haight Kim LaSata District 22 Adam Dreher Lana Theis Eric Borregard (G) District 23 Curtis Hertel* Andrea Pollock District 24 Kelly Rossman-McKinney Tom Barrett Katie Nepton (L) District 25 Debbie Bourgois Dan Lauwers District 26 Garnet Lewis Aric Nesbitt Erwin Haas (L) Robert Alway (G) District 27 Jim Ananich* Donna Kekesis District 28 Craig Beach Peter MacGregor* Nathan Hewer (L) District 29 Winnie Brinks Chris Afendoulis Robert VanNoller (L) District 30 Jeanette Schipper Roger Victory Mary Buzuma (L) District 31 Cynthia Luczak Kevin Daley District 32 Phil Phelps Ken Horn* District 33 Mark Bignell Rick Outman District 34 Poppy Sias-Hernandez Jon Bumstead Max Riekse (L) District 35 Mike Taillard Curt VanderWall Timothy Coon (L) District 36 Joe Weir Jim Stamas* District 37 Jim Page Wayne Schmidt* District 38 Scott Dianda Ed McBroom Wade Roberts (G)

State House of Representatives Office Democrat Republican Other District 1 Tenisha Yancey* Mark Corcoran Gregory Creswell (L) District 2 Joseph Tate John Palffy District 3 Wendell Byrd* Dolores Brodersen District 4 Isaac Robinson Howard Weathington District 5 District 6 Tyrone Carter Linda Sawyer District 7 District 8 Sherry Gay-Dagnogo* Valerie Parker District 9 Karen Whitsett James Stephens District 10 Leslie Love* William Brang Jeremy Morgan (L) District 11 Jewell Jones* James Townsend District 12 Alex Garza Michelle Bailey District 13 Frank Liberati* Annie Spencer District 14 Cara Clemente* Darrell Stasik District 15 Abdullah Hammoud* Doug Mitchell District 16 Kevin Coleman Jody Rice-White District 17 Michelle LaVoy Joseph Bellino* District 18 Kevin Hertel* Kyle McKee District 19 Laurie Pohutsky Brian Meakin District 20 Matt Koleszar Jeff Noble* District 21 Kristy Pagan* Darian Moore District 22 John Chirkun* Arthur Blundell Matt Kuehnel (L) District 23 Darrin Camilleri* Michael Frazier District 24 Laura Winn Steve Marino* District 25 Nate Shannon Jazmine Early District 26 Jim Ellison* Al Gui District 27 Robert Wittenberg* Janet Flessland Benjamin Carr (L) District 28 Lori Stone Aaron Delikta Ryan Manier (L) District 29 Brenda Carter Timothy Carrier District 30 John Spica Diana Farrington* District 31 William Sowerby* Lisa Valerio-Nowc District 32 Paul Manley Pamela Hornberger* District 33 Andrea Geralds Jeff Yaroch* District 34 Sheldon Neeley* Henry Swift District 35 Kyra Harris Bolden Theodore Alfonsetti III District 36 Robert Murphy Douglas Wozniak Benjamin Dryke (L) District 37 Christine Greig* Mitch Swoboda District 38 Kelly Breen Kathy Crawford* Brian Wright (L) District 39 Jennifer Suidan Ryan Berman Anthony Croff (L) District 40 Mari Manoogian David Wolkinson District 41 Padma Kuppa Doug Tietz District 42 Mona Shand Ann Bollin District 43 Nicole Breadon Andrea Schroeder District 44 Laura Dodd Matt Maddock District 45 Kyle Cooper Michael Webber* District 46 Mindy Denninger John Reilly* District 47 Colleen Turk Henry Vaupel* District 48 Sheryl Kennedy Allen Hardwick District 49 John Cherry Patrick Duvendeck District 50 Tim Sneller* Trace Fisher District 51 David Lossing Mike Mueller District 52 Donna Lasinski* Teri Aiuto District 53 Yousef Rabhi* Jean Holland District 54 Ronnie Peterson* Colton Campbell District 55 Rebekah Warren Bob Baird District 56 Ernie Whiteside Jason Sheppard* District 57 Amber Pedersen Bronna Kahle* District 58 Tamara Barnes Eric Leutheuser* District 59 Dennis Smith Aaron Miller* District 60 Jon Hoadley* William Baker District 61 Alberta Griffin Brandt Iden* District 62 Jim Haadsma Dave Morgan District 63 Jennifer Aniano Matt Hall Ronald Hawkins (L)

John Anthony La Pietra (G) District 64 Sheila Troxel Julie Alexander* Norman Peterson (L) District 65 Terri McKinnon Sarah Lightner Jason Rees (L) District 66 Dan Seibert Beth Griffin* District 67 Kara Hope Leon Clark Zachary Moreau (L) District 68 Sarah Anthony Rosalinda Hernandez Robin Laurain (G) District 69 Julie Brixie George Nastas District 70 Kresta Train James Lower* District 71 Angela Witwer Christine Barnes District 72 Ron Draayer Steven Johnson* Jamie Lewis (L) District 73 Bill Saxton Lynn Afendoulis District 74 Meagan Carr Mark Huizenga District 75 David LaGrand* Daniel Schutte District 76 Rachel Hood Amanda Brand District 77 Dana Knight Tommy Brann* Patty Malowney (L) District 78 Dean Hill Brad Paquette District 79 Joey Andrews Pauline Wendzel District 80 Mark Ludwig Mary Whiteford* District 81 District 82 Christopher Giles Gary Howell* District 83 Stefanie Brown Shane Hernandez* District 84 District 85 Eric Sabin Ben Frederick* District 86 Lauren Taylor Thomas Albert* District 87 Shawn Marie Winters Julie Calley* District 88 Heidi Zuniga Luke Meerman District 89 Jerry Sias Jim Lilly* District 90 Christopher Banks Bradley Slagh District 91 Tanya Cabala Greg VanWoerkom District 92 Terry Sabo* Gail Eichorst District 93 Dawn Levey Graham Filler Tyler Palmer (L) District 94 Dave Adams District 95 Vanessa Guerra* Dorothy Tanner District 96 Brian Elder* Susan Kay Kowalski District 97 District 98 Sarah Schulz Annette Glenn District 99 Kristen Brown Roger Hauck* District 100 Sandy Clarke Scott VanSingel* District 101 Kathy Wiejaczka Jack O'Malley District 102 Dion Adams Michele Hoitenga* District 103 Tim Schaiberger Daire Rendon* District 104 Dan O'Neil Larry Inman* District 105 Melissa Fruge Triston Cole* District 106 Lora Greene Sue Allor* District 107 Joanne Schmidt Galloway Lee Chatfield* District 108 Bob Romps Beau LaFave* District 109 Sara Cambensy* Melody Wagner District 110

