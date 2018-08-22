Michigan Elections

Election guide: List of 2018 Michigan general election races

See who's on the ballot in races for governor, Senate, House

By Michael Crowe - Political Fellow

DETROIT - With all the various offices and candidates involved in the upcoming midterm election, it can be easy to get lost in the hullabaloo of advertisements, interviews, campaign events and broadcast debates.

But knowing who is running for what public office shouldn’t have to be difficult, which is why we have complied a list of Michigan candidates, their political party and the office for which they’re vying.

Consider bookmarking this page for future reference. Click here to find more information about your voter registration status, where to vote, and who’s on your ballot. Make your voice heard by voting on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

* = incumbent
I = Independent
G = Green Party
L = Libertarian Party

Governor

Democrat

Republican

Other

Gretchen Whitmer

Bill Schuette

Jennifer Kurland (G)
Bill Gelineau (L)
Keith Butkovich (I)
Ryan Henry Cox (I)
Todd Schleiger (I)
Richard Sills (I)

 

U.S. Senate

Democrat

Republican

Debbie Stabenow*

John James

 

U.S. House of Representatives

Office

Democrat

Republican

Other

District 1

 

Jack Bergman*

 

District 2

Rob Davidson

Bill Huizenga*

 

District 3

Cathy Albro

Justin Amash*

Douglas Smith (I)

District 4

Jerry Hilliard

John Moolenaar*

 

District 5

Dan Kildee*

Travis Wines

Dylan Robinson (L)

District 6

Matt Longjohn

Fred Upton*

 

District 7

Gretchen Driskell

Tim Walberg*

 

District 8

Elissa Slotkin

Mike Bishop*

Brian Ellison (L)

District 9

Andy Levin

Candius Stearns

John McDermott (G)

District 10

Kimberly Bizon

Paul Mitchell*

Jeremy Peruski (I)

Harley Mikkelson (G)

District 11

Haley Stevens

Lena Epstein

Cooper Nye (I)

Leonard Schwartz (L)

District 12

Debbie Dingell*

Jeff Jones

Steve Young (G)

District 13

Brenda Jones (special election)

Rashida Tlaib (general election)

 

John Conyers III (I)

District 14

Brenda Lawrence

Marc Herschfus

 

 

State Senate

Office

Democrat

Republican

Other

District 1

Stephanie Chang

Pauline Montie

 

District 2

Adam Hollier

Lisa Papas

 

District 3

Sylvia Santana

Kathy Stecker

 

District 4

Marshall Bullock

Angela Savino

 

District 5

Betty Jean Alexander

DeShawn Wilkins

 

District 6

Erika Geiss

Brenda Jones

 

District 7

Dayna Polehanki

Laura Cox

Joseph LeBlanc (L)

District 8

Paul Francis

Peter Lucido

 

District 9

Paul Wojno

Jeff Bonnell

 

District 10

Henry Yanez

Michael MacDonald

Mike Saliba (L)

District 11

Jeremy Moss

Boris Tuman

James Young (L)

District 12

Rosemary Bayer

 

Jeff Pittel (L)

District 13

Mallory McMorrow

Marty Knollenberg*

 

District 14

Renee Watson

Ruth Johnson

Jessicia Smith (G)

District 15

Julia Pulver

Jim Runestad

 

District 16

Val Cochran Toops

Mike Shirkey*

Ronald Muszynski (L)

District 17

Bill LaVoy

Dale Zorn*

Chad McNamara (L)

District 18

 

Martin Church

 

District 19

Jason Noble

John Bizon

Joseph Gillotte (L)

District 20

Sean McCann

Margaret O'Brien*

Lorence Wenke (L)

District 21

Ian Haight

Kim LaSata

 

District 22

Adam Dreher

Lana Theis

Eric Borregard (G)

District 23

Curtis Hertel*

Andrea Pollock

 

District 24

Kelly Rossman-McKinney

Tom Barrett

Katie Nepton (L)

District 25

Debbie Bourgois

Dan Lauwers

 

District 26

Garnet Lewis

Aric Nesbitt

Erwin Haas (L)

Robert Alway (G)

District 27

Jim Ananich*

Donna Kekesis

 

District 28

Craig Beach

Peter MacGregor*

Nathan Hewer (L)

District 29

Winnie Brinks

Chris Afendoulis

Robert VanNoller (L)

District 30

Jeanette Schipper

Roger Victory

Mary Buzuma (L)

District 31

Cynthia Luczak

Kevin Daley

 

District 32

Phil Phelps

Ken Horn*

 

District 33

Mark Bignell

Rick Outman

 

District 34

Poppy Sias-Hernandez

Jon Bumstead

Max Riekse (L)

District 35

Mike Taillard

Curt VanderWall

Timothy Coon (L)

District 36

Joe Weir

Jim Stamas*

 

District 37

Jim Page

Wayne Schmidt*

 

District 38

Scott Dianda

Ed McBroom

Wade Roberts (G)

 

State House of Representatives

Office

Democrat

Republican 

Other

District 1

Tenisha Yancey*

Mark Corcoran

Gregory Creswell (L)

District 2

Joseph Tate

John Palffy

 

District 3

Wendell Byrd*

Dolores Brodersen

 

District 4

Isaac Robinson

Howard Weathington

 

District 5

 

 

 

District 6

    Tyrone Carter

Linda Sawyer

 

District 7

 

 

 

District 8

Sherry Gay-Dagnogo*

Valerie Parker

 

District 9

Karen Whitsett

James Stephens

 

District 10

Leslie Love*

William Brang

Jeremy Morgan (L)

District 11

Jewell Jones*

James Townsend

 

District 12

Alex Garza

Michelle Bailey

 

District 13

Frank Liberati*

Annie Spencer

 

District 14

Cara Clemente*

Darrell Stasik

 

District 15

Abdullah Hammoud*

Doug Mitchell

 

District 16

Kevin Coleman

Jody Rice-White

 

District 17

Michelle LaVoy

Joseph Bellino*

 

District 18

    Kevin Hertel*

Kyle McKee

 

District 19

Laurie Pohutsky

Brian Meakin

 

District 20

    Matt Koleszar

Jeff Noble*

 

District 21

    Kristy Pagan*

Darian Moore

 

District 22

John Chirkun*

Arthur Blundell

Matt Kuehnel (L)

District 23

Darrin Camilleri*

Michael Frazier

 

District 24

Laura Winn

Steve Marino*

 

District 25

Nate Shannon

Jazmine Early

 

District 26

Jim Ellison*

Al Gui

 

District 27

Robert Wittenberg*

Janet Flessland

Benjamin Carr (L)

District 28

Lori Stone

Aaron Delikta

Ryan Manier (L)

District 29

Brenda Carter

Timothy Carrier

 

District 30

John Spica

Diana Farrington*

 

District 31

    William Sowerby*

Lisa Valerio-Nowc

 

District 32

Paul Manley

Pamela Hornberger*

 

District 33

    Andrea Geralds

Jeff Yaroch*

 

District 34

Sheldon Neeley*

Henry Swift

 

District 35

Kyra Harris Bolden

Theodore Alfonsetti III

 

District 36

Robert Murphy

Douglas Wozniak

Benjamin Dryke (L)

District 37

    Christine Greig*

Mitch Swoboda

 

District 38

Kelly Breen

Kathy Crawford*

Brian Wright (L)

District 39

Jennifer Suidan

Ryan Berman

Anthony Croff (L)

District 40

Mari Manoogian

David Wolkinson

 

District 41

Padma Kuppa

Doug Tietz

 

District 42

Mona Shand

Ann Bollin

 

District 43

Nicole Breadon

Andrea Schroeder

 

District 44

    Laura Dodd

Matt Maddock

 

District 45

Kyle Cooper

Michael Webber*

 

District 46

Mindy Denninger

John Reilly*

 

District 47

Colleen Turk

Henry Vaupel*

 

District 48

Sheryl Kennedy

Allen Hardwick

 

District 49

John Cherry

Patrick Duvendeck

 

District 50

Tim Sneller*

Trace Fisher

 

District 51

David Lossing

Mike Mueller

 

District 52

Donna Lasinski*

Teri Aiuto

 

District 53

Yousef Rabhi*

Jean Holland

 

District 54

Ronnie Peterson*

Colton Campbell

 

District 55

Rebekah Warren

Bob Baird

 

District 56

Ernie Whiteside

Jason Sheppard*

 

District 57

Amber Pedersen

Bronna Kahle*

 

District 58

Tamara Barnes

Eric Leutheuser*

 

District 59

Dennis Smith

Aaron Miller*

 

District 60

Jon Hoadley*

William Baker

 

District 61

Alberta Griffin

Brandt Iden*

 

District 62

Jim Haadsma

Dave Morgan

 

District 63

Jennifer Aniano

Matt Hall

Ronald Hawkins (L)
John Anthony La Pietra (G)

District 64

Sheila Troxel

Julie Alexander*

Norman Peterson (L)

District 65

Terri McKinnon

Sarah Lightner

Jason Rees (L)

District 66

Dan Seibert

Beth Griffin*

 

District 67

Kara Hope

Leon Clark

Zachary Moreau (L)

District 68

Sarah Anthony

Rosalinda Hernandez

Robin Laurain (G)

District 69

Julie Brixie

George Nastas

 

District 70

Kresta Train

James Lower*

 

District 71

Angela Witwer

Christine Barnes

 

District 72

Ron Draayer

Steven Johnson*

Jamie Lewis (L)

District 73

Bill Saxton

Lynn Afendoulis

 

District 74

Meagan Carr

Mark Huizenga

 

District 75

David LaGrand*

Daniel Schutte

 

District 76

Rachel Hood

Amanda Brand

 

District 77

Dana Knight

Tommy Brann*

Patty Malowney (L)

District 78

Dean Hill

Brad Paquette

 

District 79

Joey Andrews

Pauline Wendzel

 

District 80

Mark Ludwig

Mary Whiteford*

 

District 81

 

 

 

District 82

Christopher Giles

Gary Howell*

 

District 83

Stefanie Brown

Shane Hernandez*

 

District 84

 

 

 

District 85

Eric Sabin

Ben Frederick*

 

District 86

Lauren Taylor

Thomas Albert*

 

District 87

    Shawn Marie Winters

Julie Calley*

 

District 88

Heidi Zuniga

Luke Meerman

 

District 89

Jerry Sias

Jim Lilly*

 

District 90

Christopher Banks

Bradley Slagh

 

District 91

Tanya Cabala

Greg VanWoerkom

 

District 92

Terry Sabo*

Gail Eichorst

 

District 93

Dawn Levey

Graham Filler

Tyler Palmer (L)

District 94

Dave Adams

 

 

District 95

    Vanessa Guerra*

Dorothy Tanner

 

District 96

Brian Elder*

Susan Kay Kowalski

 

District 97

 

 

 

District 98

    Sarah Schulz

Annette Glenn

 

District 99

Kristen Brown

Roger Hauck*

 

District 100

Sandy Clarke

Scott VanSingel*

 

District 101

Kathy Wiejaczka

Jack O'Malley

 

District 102

Dion Adams

Michele Hoitenga*

 

District 103

Tim Schaiberger

Daire Rendon*

 

District 104

Dan O'Neil

Larry Inman*

 

District 105

    Melissa Fruge

Triston Cole*

 

District 106

    Lora Greene

Sue Allor*

 

District 107

Joanne Schmidt Galloway

Lee Chatfield*

 

District 108

Bob Romps

Beau LaFave*

 

District 109

Sara Cambensy*

Melody Wagner

 

District 110

 

 

 

