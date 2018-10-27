Former President Obama campaigns for Michigan Democrats in Detroit

DETROIT - With election day approaching, former President Barack Obama came to Detroit to rally for the Democrats.

He took the stage at Detroit's Cass Tech High School and weighed in on President Donald Trump, health care and the importance of voting.

The lines to get inside were long and even if a person had a ticket, that didn't guarantee them a place inside.

Obama is the Democratic party's biggest rock star, and he brought that star power to fire up the Democratic base. He encouraged people to get out and vote.

WATCH: President Obama speaks at Democratic rally in Detroit

