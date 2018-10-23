Former President Obama to campaign for Michigan Democrats in Detroit on Friday

Former President Barack Obama speaks at the University of Illinois where he accepted the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government on Sept. 7, 2018, in Urbana, Illinois.

DETROIT - Former President Barack Obama has been on the campaign trail, urging Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

Obama will visit Detroit this week to campaign for Michigan democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will also attend.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Obama back to Michigan, and again thank him for his steadfast work as president to save the American auto industry, the lifeblood of our state's economy,” said Brandon Dillon, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

A location for the campaign event has not yet been announced, but it'll be held in Detroit on Friday, October 26.

