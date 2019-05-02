Full list of Michigan elections being held on May 7, 2019

Many Michigan communities are holding elections on May 7, 2019.

Most of the elections are for school boards and road proposals. A majority of the elections being held are outside of Metro Detroit.

Find your polling place

You can check where you need to vote, your local polling place, precinct number and voter registration information by clicking here.

Voting in Michigan

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. Parts of Michigan are in Central Time. See a map here.

Below you can find a full list of elections being held in every Michigan county, along with a map:

