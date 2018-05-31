Gretchen Whitmer talks about her plan to 'fix the damn roads' in Michigan

Democratic candidate for Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to Local 4 at the 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday morning.

Whitmer talked about her plan to, as she said, "fix the damn roads."

"Michiganders are spending right now to fix their cars rather than to fix their roads. Instead of paying to fix our cars, lets pay to fix the damn roads," Whitmer said.

Whitmer said her infrastructure plan would allocate $3 billion to rebuild roads in Michigan.

When it comes to schools, Whitmer said education in the state has become a partisan issue.

"We are letting people conduct raids on the school aid fund," Whitmer said, adding she would make sure the school aid fund is spent on K-12 schools in the state.

Watch Devin Scillian's full interview with Gretchen Whitmer in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.