Gretchen Whitmer wins Democratic nomination for Michigan governor

DETROIT - Gretchen Whitmer has won the Democratic nomination for Michigan governor.

Whitmer will be on the ballot for governor in November. She defeated two other Democratic contestants in Tuesday's Michigan Primary Election.

Whitmer will now go up against Michigan's attorney general, Bill Schuette, in the November general election.

Whitmer, a former legislative leader, defeated chemical-testing businessman Shri Thanedar and ex-Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed. She was considered the favorite due to her political experience and broad support from organized labor and other key groups.

El-Sayed especially courted the party's more liberal, pro-Bernie Sanders wing, as did Thanedar, who spent millions of dollars of his own money on his campaign.

The Michigan governorship is a top target for the Democratic Party, which is eager to make gains in the Midwest, where Republicans have dominated state governments and which helped President Donald Trump take the White House in 2016.

View all Michigan Primary Election results here.

Here is a statement from the Democratic Governors Association:

“Congratulations to Gretchen Whitmer on winning the Democratic nomination for governor in Michigan,” said Democratic Governors Association Chair Gov. Jay Inslee. “Michigan is one of the DGA’s top targets for pickup this cycle, and Gretchen is a terrific candidate. Gretchen Whitmer knows how to get things done to make a difference in people’s lives. She worked across the aisle to help expand Medicaid coverage to more than 680,000 Michiganders, and has concrete plans to fix Michigan’s roads and improve its education system. She’s the right person to bring change to Michigan this November.

“Gretchen Whitmer will work every day to make sure Michiganders lives improve, and that’s why she’s going to be a great governor,” said Democratic Governors Association Vice Chair Gina Raimondo. “She’s relentless when it comes to finding a solution. Whether it’s fixing Michigan’s roads and bridges, fighting for universal preschool and debt-free community college, or cleaning up Michigan’s drinking water, Gretchen will get it done. Gretchen Whitmer is one of the great Democratic female candidates who will help make 2018 the year of the woman governor.”

