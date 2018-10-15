Gretchen Whitmer's running mate pays past-due tax bill on Detroit property

DETROIT - The trouble surrounding a Detroit property owned by Gretchen Whitmer's gubernatorial running mate doesn't seem to be going away.

On Monday, records surfaced showing Garlin Gilchrist failed to pay summer property taxes on the vacant property near the New Center area.

The blighted property on Marston Street already made the news for its terrible condition. It found its way back into the headlines when gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette's campaign dug up records showing Gilchrist didn't pay his summer taxes.

Local 4 reached out to the Whitmer campaign when we received the documents. The campaign responded with records from the Wayne County Treasurer's Office showing there were no delinquencies. But the delinquency was in the city of Detroit for $768.23.

When Local 4 brought that up to the campaign, spokesman Zack Pol said the delinquent summer taxes would be paid Monday and sent a receipt showing the payment had been made.

Gilchrist bought the property from the Detroit Land Bank in 2016. He said he's exhausted his funds to fix it up and has a hard time securing a loan because of his run for elected office.

