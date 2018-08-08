Grosse Pointe Woods millage for road improvements fails by 11 votes

GROSSE POINTE WOODS - A millage proposal in Grosse Pointe Woods that could have led to road improvements and the hiring of two more public safety officers failed by 11 votes.

The "Headlee Override" millage provided for:

A road improvement program

Hiring of two more public safety officers

Maintaining staffing levels

Repair and maintenance of facilities in the city

Funding to replace E911 system, public safety, and public services equipment

Residents in a home with a 2018 median taxable value of $95,000 and a state equalized value of $190,000 would have paid an estimated $380 per year, according to a release from the city of Grosse Pointe Woods.

Currently, the Department of Public Safety in Grosse Pointe Woods has 30 sworn officers, seven dispatchers, four support staff members, one animal/code enforcement officer, and two parking enforcement officers.

