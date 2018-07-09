Group submits 420K signatures for Michigan ballot measure to expand access to voting

LANSING, Mich. - A group has submitted more than 420,000 signatures for a proposed Michigan ballot initiative to expand access to voting.

Organizers of the constitutional amendment include the League of Women Voters, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the NAACP’s state and Detroit branches. The Promote the Vote ballot committee turned in petitions Monday.

The proposal — if confirmed for the November ballot by elections officials — would let voters cast an absentee ballot for any reason, allow citizens to register by mail closer to Election Day and in person at any time, and automatically register citizens when they obtain a driver’s license.

Another provision would reinstate straight-ticket voting, which Republican lawmakers and Gov. Rick Snyder banned in 2016 but has been allowed to continue during a legal challenge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.