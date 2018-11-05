How to view your 2018 Michigan General Election sample ballot

The Michigan General Election is Nov. 6. Here's how to view your sample ballot.

Voters will decide on the state's next governor, as well as three major proposals that have the potential to change Michigan's political landscape.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 General Election in Michigan:

Voting in Michigan

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. Parts of Michigan are in Central Time. See a map here.

RESULTS: ClickOnDetroit will have election results starting around 9 p.m. right here.

CANDIDATES: Here's who's running in races across the state on Nov. 6

Find your polling place

You can check where you need to vote, your local polling place, precinct number and voter registration information by clicking here.

Check your sample ballot

Click here to find your sample ballot.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct.

Do I need to show identification in order to vote?

Michigan does have a voter identification requirement at the polls. Voters are asked to present an acceptable photo ID such as a Michigan driver's license or identification card. Please note that voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID or failed to bring it with them to the polls still can vote. They simply sign a brief affidavit stating that they're not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots are included with all others and counted on Election Day.

The following types of photo ID are acceptable:

Michigan driver's license or state-issued ID card

Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

The ID does not need your address.

Can I use a camera in the polls?

No. The use of video cameras, still cameras and other recording devices are prohibited in the polls when they are open for voting. This includes still cameras and other recording features built into many cell phones. The ban applies to all voters, challengers, poll watchers and election workers. Exceptions are made for credentialed members of the news media though certain restrictions remain.

Be Heard. Go Vote!

Do you know what Michigan Senate and House districts you live in?

If you are planning to head to the poll that day, make sure you know a little bit about your state House and Senate district.

Specifically, you should know what district you live in. The following two maps show the districts.

Click here to view two maps showing the districts.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.