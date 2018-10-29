Joe Biden to campaign for Democratic candidates in Michigan

Vice President Joe Biden will join a Get Out the Vote rally in Lansing five days before voters go to the polls, with Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Gretchen Whitmer, and Garlin Gilchrist.

The rally will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, at Lansing Community College. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m.

The event will rally 8th district residents and kick off the campaigns' intensive get-out-the-vote efforts in the final days of the election.

The rally is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

