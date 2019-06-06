John James says he will challenge Sen. Gary Peters in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. - Republican businessman John James of Michigan says he will challenge first-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in 2020 in a key state for President Donald Trump’s re-election chances.

James is the 37-year-old African American combat veteran and CEO of an automotive logistics company in Detroit. He lost to longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow last year but did better than expected, considering he started as a political unknown and the race was never prioritized as a battleground by the national GOP in a successful year for Michigan Democrats.

James announced his candidacy Thursday.

He tells The Associated Press he wants to “help people” because there’s much work to be done healing the country and unifying Michigan. He says he will donate a nickel of every dollar his campaign raises to charity.

