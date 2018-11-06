LIVE COVERAGE: Michigan General Election results, latest updates

DETROIT - Follow live updates and the latest results from General Election races in Michigan and around the country.

Local 4's Jason Carr will provide the latest updates after polls close in Michigan on Tuesday. We'll be following all of the local races, statewide races and ballot proposals and national races.

Polls in Metro Detroit close at 8 p.m., while polls in all of Michigan close at 9 p.m.

You can check for the latest Michigan election results here once polls close.

Some other quick election night links:

Proposals 1, 2, 3

1 -- Proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

Voters will be asked if they want to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers.

View the official ballot language for this proposal -- Proposal 18-1 -- right here.

2 -- Anti-gerrymandering proposal

Voters will be asked if they want to to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority

to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years.

View the official ballot language for this proposal -- Proposal 18-2 -- right here.

3 -- Automatic voter registration proposal

Voters will be asked if they want to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and postelection audits to the Michigan Constitution.

View the official ballot language for this proposal -- Proposal 18-3 -- right here.

