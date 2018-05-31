LIVE STREAM: Bipartisan Gubernatorial Debate at 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island was voted the No. 1 historic hotel in the United States on Aug. 18, 2017. (Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Gubernatorial candidates from both sides will participate in a debate at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday, May 31.

Democratic and Republican candidates battling to be Michigan next governor will take the stage at 5:30 p.m.

Here's the full streaming agenda for the 2018 conference.

Democratic Candidates:

Abdul El-Sayed, Former Executive Director, Health Department, City of Detroit

Shri Thanedar, Author and Entrepreneur

Gretchen Whitmer, Former Senator, State of Michigan

Republican Candidates:

Brian Calley, Lieutenant Governor, State of Michigan

Patrick Colbeck, Senator, State of Michigan

Bill Schuette, Attorney General, State of Michigan

Moderated by “MiWeek” Hosts:

Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News

Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM

Christy McDonald, Anchor, Detroit Public Television

Watch the Bipartisan Gubernatorial Debate below:

