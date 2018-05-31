LIVE STREAM: Bipartisan Gubernatorial Debate at 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Gubernatorial candidates from both sides will participate in a debate at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday, May 31.
Democratic and Republican candidates battling to be Michigan next governor will take the stage at 5:30 p.m.
Here's the full streaming agenda for the 2018 conference.
Democratic Candidates:
- Abdul El-Sayed, Former Executive Director, Health Department, City of Detroit
- Shri Thanedar, Author and Entrepreneur
- Gretchen Whitmer, Former Senator, State of Michigan
Republican Candidates:
- Brian Calley, Lieutenant Governor, State of Michigan
- Patrick Colbeck, Senator, State of Michigan
- Bill Schuette, Attorney General, State of Michigan
Moderated by “MiWeek” Hosts:
- Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News
- Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM
- Christy McDonald, Anchor, Detroit Public Television
Watch the Bipartisan Gubernatorial Debate below:
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.