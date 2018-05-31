Michigan Elections

LIVE STREAM: Bipartisan Gubernatorial Debate at 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference

Democratic, Republican candidates take stage together

By Ken Haddad

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island was voted the No. 1 historic hotel in the United States on Aug. 18, 2017. (Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Gubernatorial candidates from both sides will participate in a debate at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday, May 31.

Democratic and Republican candidates battling to be Michigan next governor will take the stage at 5:30 p.m.

Here's the full streaming agenda for the 2018 conference.

Democratic Candidates:

  • Abdul El-Sayed, Former Executive Director, Health Department, City of Detroit
  • Shri Thanedar, Author and Entrepreneur
  • Gretchen Whitmer, Former Senator, State of Michigan

Republican Candidates:

  • Brian Calley, Lieutenant Governor, State of Michigan
  • Patrick Colbeck, Senator, State of Michigan
  • Bill Schuette, Attorney General, State of Michigan

Moderated by “MiWeek” Hosts:

  • Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News
  • Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM
  • Christy McDonald, Anchor, Detroit Public Television

Watch the Bipartisan Gubernatorial Debate below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.