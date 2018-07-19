LIVE STREAM: Democratic candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit

DETROIT - The three Democratic candidates for Michigan governor will debate on Thursday, July 19 in Detroit.

WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Democratic Party will host “Decision 2018: Democratic Gubernatorial Debate” with three Democratic candidates for Michigan Governor.

The live event will air on WDIV-Local 4 and stream live on ClickOnDetroit.com at 8 p.m.

After the debate, join the Local 4 post-debate show with Jason Carr at 9 p.m.

The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit.

Candidates participating are former executive director of the Detroit Department of Health and Wellness Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, entrepreneur Shri Thanedar, and former Minority Leader of the Michigan Senate Gretchen Whitmer. They will discuss their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.

Local 4 News anchors Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill will moderate the debate.

