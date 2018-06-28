LIVE STREAM: Republican candidates for Michigan governor debate in Detroit

DETROIT - Four Republican candidates for Michigan governor will debate Thursday night in Detroit.
The debate will originate from the WDIV-Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit.
Coverage will start at 8 p.m.
The candidates include:
- Lt. Gov. Brian Calley
- State Sen. Patrick Colbeck
- Dr. Jim Hines
- Attorney General Bill Schuette
The candidates will discuss their visions and strategies for the future of Michigan.
Award-winning journalist and Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian will serve as moderator for this debate.
