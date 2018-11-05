LIVE UPDATES: 2018 Michigan General Election

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET

If you are in line before 8 p.m., you will be allowed to enter the polling station and cast your ballot.

Voter turnout is expected to be high this year, so you're wise to get to the polls as early in the day as possible.

Reference the ClickOnDetroit voter guide for an overview of the election -- what's on the ballot, how to look up your polling location, etc.