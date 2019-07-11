Michigan Elections

Livonia election 2019: Here's who is running for office

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
WDIV/ClickOnDetroit

Livonia City Hall

LIVONIA, Mich. - There are 15 people running for office in Livonia this year.

The city will hold elections on Aug. 6, 2019, to fill mayoral and city council seats. View the sample ballot here.

Running for mayor

There are three declared candidates running for Livonia mayor:

In August primary election, voters will be asked to vote for no more than one of these three mayoral candidates. The two who receive the most votes will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 5, 2019.

Running for city council

Livonia has a seven-member city council elected at-large. There are four councilmembers elected every two years. The three receiving the highest number of votes are elected to four-year terms. The fourth highest vote receiver is elected to a two-year term.

There are 12 candidates running for Livonia City Council this year:

  • Scott Bahr
  • Gregory G. Coppola
  • Jim Davis
  • Rob Donovic
  • Brian Duggan
  • Steve King
  • Brandon McCullough
  • Eileen McDonnell
  • Kathleen E. McIntyre
  • Gerald Perez
  • Nicholas Turco
  • Leo Weber

Candidates forum July 11

There is a Livonia candidates forum Thursday night at City Hall from 6:30.m.-9 p.m.

