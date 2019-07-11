Livonia election 2019: Here's who is running for office

LIVONIA, Mich. - There are 15 people running for office in Livonia this year.

The city will hold elections on Aug. 6, 2019, to fill mayoral and city council seats. View the sample ballot here.

Running for mayor

There are three declared candidates running for Livonia mayor:

Laura Toy , who is the current Livonia City Council president

, who is the current Livonia City Council president Maureen Miller Brosnan , who is a former Livonia City Council member

, who is a former Livonia City Council member Bruce Tenniswood, who is best known for his work raising concerns about toxic chemicals in the Alden Village neighborhood

In August primary election, voters will be asked to vote for no more than one of these three mayoral candidates. The two who receive the most votes will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 5, 2019.

Read back: Livonia Mayor Dennis Wright says he has Parkinson's disease, won't seek re-election

Running for city council

Livonia has a seven-member city council elected at-large. There are four councilmembers elected every two years. The three receiving the highest number of votes are elected to four-year terms. The fourth highest vote receiver is elected to a two-year term.

There are 12 candidates running for Livonia City Council this year:

Scott Bahr

Gregory G. Coppola

Jim Davis

Rob Donovic

Brian Duggan

Steve King

Brandon McCullough

Eileen McDonnell

Kathleen E. McIntyre

Gerald Perez

Nicholas Turco

Leo Weber

Candidates forum July 11

There is a Livonia candidates forum Thursday night at City Hall from 6:30.m.-9 p.m.

