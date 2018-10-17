Meet Michigan governor candidates Schleiger, Kurland, Butkovich

DETROIT - Local 4's Steve Garagiola spoke with several third-party candidates running for governor in the state of Michigan.

You can get to know three of the candidates below and watch Steve's full story in the video above.

Todd Schleiger -- Independent

Click here to visit his website.

You can hear some of Steve's interview with Schleiger in the video clips below.

Jennifer Kurland -- Green Party

Click here to visit her website.

You can hear some of Steve's interview with Kurland in the video clips below.

Keith Butkovich -- Natural Law Party

Click here to visit his Facebook page.

You can hear some of Steve's interview with Butkovich in the video clips below.

Local 4 reached out to Bill Gelineau, of the Libertarian Party, but he did not want to participate in the story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.