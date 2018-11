Michigan board of canvassers meets today to certify November election results

DETROIT - Michigan's Board of State Canvassers is expected to meet Monday to certify the results from the November General Election.

The Secretary of State's Office said proposals approved by voters would take effect 10 days after the board's meeting. That means recreational marijuana -- Proposal 18-1 -- would be legal in Michigan as early as Dec. 6, 2018. However, it may take another year before the state issues businesses the licenses to legally sell marijuana.

Here's what the proposals calls for:

You will be allowed to purchase the allowed amount of marijuana from a licensed business. Businesses would be licensed by the state. The initiative allows cities to decide if they want to allow these businesses in their municipality.

The timeframe for when businesses could obtain such a license is unclear. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs probably won't be able to issue such licenses until 2019.

You will be allowed to grow no more than 12 plants at your home. If you have a license you will be allowed to legally grow more.

Here are the license types that would be offered:

Marijuana retailer

Marijuana safety compliance facility

Marijuana secure transporter

Marijuana processor

Marijuana microbusiness

Class A marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 100 marijuana plants

Class B marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 500 marijuana plants

Class C marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 2,000 marijuana plants

Timeframe for commercial sale: Colorado law, as an example

Colorado voters approved recreational marijuana legalization in their state in 2012, but it didn't officially become legal to sell it until January 2014.

Colorado voters passed their initiative on Nov. 6, 2012 and had to wait a month until a new state amendment went into effect on Dec. 6, 2012, making marijuana officially legal in Colorado.

However, as stated, businesses were not legally allowed to sell marijuana until Jan. 1, 2014.

That's the kind of timeframe we could be looking at in Michigan. But it all depends on the legislature.

In Colorado, the state legislature had to create laws for marijuana use, driving and traveling, specific youth laws, laws for home growing, and more. As would be the case in Michigan, Colorado allows municipalities to pass their own stricter marijuana laws.

To read more about marijuana laws in Colorado, go here.

