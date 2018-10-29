Michigan candidates begin final push ahead of elections

DETROIT - Virtually every candidate in every major Michigan race was out working to drum up support Monday with just a week until Election Day.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette got a boost from Vice President Mike Pence.

"Two years of promises made, promises kept," Pence said.

Pence also took several moments to address the tragedy in Pittsburgh and denied the notion that the shooter could have been motivated by President Donald Trump's rhetoric.

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is running for re-election, said she disagrees Monday morning while at a campaign stop.

One thing both sides have in common: They want people to get out and vote.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

