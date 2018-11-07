Michigan Election 2018: Democrat Debbie Stabenow re-elected to U.S. Senate for 4th term

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) speaks during a meeting about the GOP tax plan held by the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee on Capitol Hill, November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. House Republicans are…

DETROIT - Democrat Debbie Stabenow has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate for the fourth time, beating Republican challenger John James.

Stabenow was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000, winning elections in 2006, 2012 and now 2018.

Stabenow, 68, is Michigan's senior U.S. Senator. She became Chair of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee in 2017.

Stabenow also services on the Senate Committee on the Budget, Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

Stabenow received endorsements from the Republican-leaning Michigan Farm Bureau and Detroit Regional Chamber and is formidable politically. Her only general election loss was as a gubernatorial running mate. She won more Michigan votes than President Barack Obama in 2012 and Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm in 2006.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.