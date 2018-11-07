Michigan Election 2018: Democrat Gretchen Whitmer elected as state's next governor

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer stands with her family and addresses her supporters after winning the primary, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Detroit. Whitmer will face Republican Bill Schuette in November. (AP…

DETROIT - Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette in the race for Michigan governor on Tuesday.

Whitmer, the first woman to lead a Michigan state Senate caucus, previously beat former Detroit health director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and chemical-testing entrepreneur Shri Thanedar, in the primary election back in August.

Whitmer, 47, was first elected to the Michigan State Senate in 2006 after serving in the Michigan House from 2000 to 2006. She was picked to be the Senate Democratic Leader in 2010.

Whitmer grew up near East Lansing, before attending Michigan State University in 1993.

Whitmer will assume the Michigan governor's office in January, at the conclusion of Gov. Rick Snyder's term.

