Michigan election: Schuette, Whitmer will debate in Detroit on Oct. 24

DETROIT - Local 4 will host a gubernatorial debate between candidates Bill Schuette and Gretchen Whitmer at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian will moderate the event at the Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit. It's the only Metro Detroit debate in which the candidates will participate.

Schuette, the state's attorney general, is the Republican candidate for governor. His running mate is Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Whitmer, a former legislative leader, is the Democratic candidate for governor. Her running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.