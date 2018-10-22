Michigan election: Schuette, Whitmer will debate this week in Detroit

DETROIT - Local 4 will host a gubernatorial debate between candidates Bill Schuette and Gretchen Whitmer at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian will moderate the event at the Local 4 studios in Downtown Detroit. It's the only Metro Detroit debate in which the candidates will participate.

Schuette, the state's attorney general, is the Republican candidate for governor. His running mate is Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Whitmer, a former legislative leader, is the Democratic candidate for governor. Her running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II.

A WDIV/Detroit News poll released in early October showed a double-digit lead remained for Whitmer. Whitmer held a 13.7 percent lead over Schuette in early September. In early October she held an 11.6 percent lead over Schuette, according to the latest poll results.

Here are all of the candidates for Michigan governor:

Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat)

Bill Schuette (Republican)

Keith Butkovich (Natural Law)

Bill Gelineau (Libertarian)

Jennifer Kurland (Green)

Todd Schleiger (Constitution)

