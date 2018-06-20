Michigan elections board set to OK anti-gerrymandering measure for November ballot

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan elections board is set to certify a redistricting initiative for the statewide ballot in November.

The proposed constitutional amendment is backed by opponents of political gerrymandering. It would task an independent commission with drawing congressional and legislative districts once a decade instead of allowing the partisan Legislature to do it.

The Board of State Canvassers is expected to act Wednesday under an order from the Michigan Court of Appeals. The matter is not settled, though, because a group opposed to the ballot measure has filed an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court.

The state elections bureau says Voters Not Politicians gathered 394,000 valid voter signatures, more than the roughly 315,000 needed. Organizers of the ballot drive are confident they will prevail at the high court.

