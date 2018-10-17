Michigan Elections

Michigan General Election 2018: Here's who's running in races across the state on Nov. 6

By Ken Haddad

Michigan's General Election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018. There's a lot at stake at both the state and local levels.

Quick voter links:

Here's a breakdown of who's running in races across Michigan on Nov. 6:

Michigan Governor - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Schuette, Bill
  • Democratic    Whitmer, Gretchen
  • Libertarian    Gelineau, Bill
  • US Taxpayers  Schleiger, Todd
  • Green  Kurland, Jennifer V.
  • Natural Law  Butkovich, Keith

Secretary of State:

  • Republican  Lang, Mary Treder    
  • Democratic  Benson, Jocelyn  
  • Libertarian  Stempfle, Gregory Scott    
  • US Taxpayers  Gale, Robert

Attorney General:

  • Republican  Leonard, Tom 
  • Democratic  Nessel, Dana
  • Libertarian  Gioia, Lisa Lane
  • US Taxpayers  Van Sickle, Gerald T.
  • Graveline, Chris

Congressional races

United States Senator - 6 Year Term

  • Republican    James, John
  • Democratic    Stabenow, Debbie (incumbent)
  • US Taxpayers  Huffman III, George E.
    Green  Squier, Marcia
    Natural Law  Wilhelm, John Howard

1st District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Bergman, Jack (incumbent)
  • Democratic    Morgan, Matthew W.

2nd District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Huizenga, Bill (incumbent)
  • Democratic    Davidson, Rob
  • US Taxpayers  Graeser, Ronald E.

3rd District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Amash, Justin (incumbent)
  • Democratic    Albro, Cathy
  • US Taxpayers  Gerrard, Ted

4th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Moolenaar, John (incumbent)
  • Democratic    Hilliard, Jerry

5th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Wines, Travis
  • Democratic    Kildee, Daniel T. (incumbent)
  • Working Class  Goodwin, Kathy

6th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Upton, Fred (incumbent)
  • Democratic    Longjohn, Matt
  • US Taxpayers  Young, Stephen J.

7th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Walberg, Tim (incumbent)
  • Democratic    Driskell, Gretchen

 8th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Bishop, Mike (incumbent)
  • Democratic    Slotkin, Elissa
  • Libertarian    Ellison, Brian
  • US Taxpayers  Lillis, David J.

9th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Stearns, Candius
  • Democratic    Levin, Andy
  • Green  McDermott, John V.
  • Working Class  Kirby, Andrea

10th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Mitchell, Paul (incumbent)
  • Democratic    Bizon, Kimberly
  • Green  Mikkelson, Harley
  • Peruski, Jeremy

11th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Epstein, Lena
  • Democratic    Stevens, Haley
  • Libertarian    Schwartz, Leonard

12th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Jones, Jeff
  • Democratic    Dingell, Debbie (incumbent)
  • Working Class  Walkowicz, Gary

13th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Democratic   Tlaib, Rashida
  • Green  Wilcoxon, D. Etta  
  • Working Class  Johnson, Sam

14th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Herschfus, Marc S.
  • Democratic    Lawrence, Brenda (incumbent)
  • Working Class  Kolody, Philip

Michigan State Senate races

1st District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Montie, Pauline
  • Democratic    Chang, Stephanie
  • Green  Bullock, David

2nd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Papas, Lisa
  • Democratic    Hollier, Adam

3rd District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Stecker, Kathy
  • Democratic    Santana, Sylvia
  • Working Class  McEachern, Hali

4th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Savino, Angela
  • Democratic    Bullock, Marshall

5th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Wilkins, DeShawn
  • Democratic    Alexander, Betty Jean
  • Working Class  Betts, Larry

6th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Jones, Brenda
  • Democratic    Geiss, Erika

7th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Cox, Laura
  • Democratic    Polehanki, Dayna
  • Libertarian    LeBlanc, Joseph H.

8th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Lucido, Peter J.
  • Democratic    Francis, Paul R.

9th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Bonnell, Jeff
  • Democratic    Wojno, Paul

10th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    MacDonald, Michael
  • Democratic    Yanez, Henry
  • Libertarian    Saliba, Mike

11th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Tuman, Boris
  • Democratic    Moss, Jeremy
  • Libertarian    Young, James K.

12th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    McCready, Michael D.
  • Democratic    Bayer, Rosemary
  • Libertarian    Pittel, Jeff

13th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Knollenberg, Marty
  • Democratic    McMorrow, Mallory

14th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Johnson, Ruth
  • Democratic    Watson, Renee
  • Green  Smith, Jessicia

15th District State Senator - 4 Year Term 

  • Republican    Runestad, Jim
  • Democratic    Pulver, Julia

16th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Shirkey, Mike
  • Democratic    Toops, Val Cochran
  • Libertarian    Muszynski, Ronald A.

17th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Zorn, Dale W.
  • Democratic    LaVoy, Bill
  • Libertarian    McNamara, Chad

18th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Church, Martin
  • Democratic    Irwin, Jeff
  • Working Class  Repasky, Thomas

19th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Bizon, John
  • Democratic    Noble, Jason
  • Libertarian    Gillotte, Joseph P.

20th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    O'Brien, Margaret E.
  • Democratic    McCann, Sean
  • Libertarian    Wenke, Lorence

21st District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    LaSata, Kim
  • Democratic    Haight, Ian

22nd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Theis, Lana
  • Democratic    Dreher, Adam
  • Green  Borregard, Eric

23rd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Pollock, Andrea
  • Democratic    Hertel, Jr., Curtis

24th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Barrett, Tom
  • Democratic    Rossman-McKinney, Kelly
  • Libertarian    Nepton, Katie
  • US Taxpayers  Shepard, Matthew

25th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Lauwers, Dan
  • Democratic    Bourgois, Debbie

26th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Nesbitt, Aric
  • Democratic    Lewis, Garnet
  • Libertarian    Haas, Erwin
  • Green  Alway, Robert M.

27th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Kekesis, Donna
  • Democratic    Ananich, Jim

28th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    MacGregor, Peter
  • Democratic    Beach, Craig
  • Libertarian    Hewer, Nathan

29th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Afendoulis, Chris
  • Democratic    Brinks, Winnie
  • Libertarian    VanNoller, Robert
  • Working Class  Palus, Louis

30th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Victory, Roger
  • Democratic    Schipper, Jeanette
  • Libertarian    Buzuma, Mary

31st District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Daley, Kevin
  • Democratic    Luczak, Cynthia A.

32nd District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Horn, Ken
  • Democratic    Phelps, Phil

33rd District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Outman, Rick
  • Democratic    Bignell, Mark
  • US Taxpayers  Comden, Christopher

34th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Bumstead, Jon
  • Democratic    Sias-Hernandez, Poppy
  • Libertarian    Riekse, Max

35th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    VanderWall, Curt
  • Democratic    Taillard, Mike
  • Libertarian    Coon, Timothy

36th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Stamas, Jim
  • Democratic    Weir, Joe

37th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    Schmidt, Wayne
  • Democratic    Page, Jim

38th District State Senator 4 Year Term

  • Republican    McBroom, Ed
  • Democratic    Dianda, Scott
  • Green  Roberts, Wade Paul

Michigan State House races

1st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Corcoran, Mark
  • Democratic    Yancey, Tenisha
  • Libertarian    Creswell, Gregory

2nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Palffy, John
  • Democratic    Tate, Joe

3rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Brodersen, Dolores
  • Democratic    Byrd, Wendell L.

4th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Weathington, Howard
  • Democratic    Robinson, Isaac

5th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Patterson, Dorothy
  • Democratic    Johnson, Cynthia A.

6th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Sawyer, Linda
  • Democratic    Carter, Tyrone

7th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Cole, Ronald J.
  • Democratic    Garrett, LaTanya

8th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Parker, Valerie R.
  • Democratic    Dagnogo, Sherry Gay

9th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term 

  • Republican    Stephens, James
  • Democratic    Whitsett, Karen

10th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Brang, William
  • Democratic    Love, Leslie
  • Libertarian    Morgan, Jeremy

11th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Townsend, James
  • Democratic    Jones, Jewell

12th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Bailey, Michelle
  • Democratic    Garza, Alex

13th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Spencer, Annie
  • Democratic    Liberati, Frank

14th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Stasik, Darrell
  • Democratic    Clemente, Cara

15th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Mitchell, Doug
  • Democratic    Hammoud, Abdullah

16th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Rice-White, Jody
  • Democratic    Coleman, Kevin

17th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Bellino, Jr., Joe
  • Democratic    LaVoy, Michelle

18th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    McKee, Kyle
  • Democratic    Hertel, Kevin

19th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Meakin, Brian
  • Democratic    Pohutsky, Laurie

20th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Noble, Jeff
  • Matt Koleszar  Democratic  

21st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Moore, Darian
  • Democratic    Pagan, Kristy

22nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Blundell, Arthur
  • Democratic    Chirkun, John
  • Libertarian    Kuehnel, Matt

23rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Frazier, Michael
  • Democratic    Camilleri, Darrin

24th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Marino, Steve
  • Democratic    Winn, Laura

25th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Early, Jazmine M.
  • Democratic    Shannon, Nate

26th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Gui, Al
  • Democratic    Ellison, Jim

27th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Flessland, Janet
  • Democratic    Wittenberg, Robert
  • Libertarian    Carr, Benjamin

28th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Delikta, Aaron
  • Democratic    Stone, Lori M.
  • Libertarian    Manier, Ryan

29th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Carrier, Timothy D.
  • Democratic    Carter, Brenda

30th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Farrington, Diana
  • Democratic    Spica, John P.

31st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Valerio-Nowc, Lisa
  • Democratic    Sowerby, William J.

32nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Hornberger, Pamela
  • Democratic    Manley, Paul

33rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Yaroch, Jeff
  • Democratic    Geralds, Andrea

34th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Swift, Henry
  • Democratic    Neeley, Sheldon A.

35th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Alfonsetti, III, Theodore
  • Democratic    Bolden, Kyra Harris

36th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Wozniak, Douglas C.
  • Democratic    Murphy, Robert
  • Libertarian    Dryke, Benjamin

37th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Swoboda, Mitch
  • Democratic    Greig, Christine

38th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Crawford, Kathy S.
  • Democratic    Breen, Kelly A.
  • Libertarian    Wright, Brian R.

39th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Berman, Ryan
  • Democratic    Suidan, Jennifer
  • Libertarian    Croff, Anthony

40th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Wolkinson, David
  • Democratic    Manoogian, Mari

41st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Tietz, Doug
  • Democratic    Kuppa, Padma

42nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Bollin, Ann
  • Democratic    Shand, Mona M.

43rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Schroeder, Andrea K.
  • Democratic    Breadon, Nicole

44th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Maddock, Matt
  • Democratic    Dodd, Laura

45th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Webber, Michael
  • Democratic    Cooper, Kyle

46th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Reilly, John
  • Democratic    Denninger, Mindy

47th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Vaupel, Hank
  • Democratic    Turk, Colleen

48th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Hardwick, Al
  • Democratic    Kennedy, Sheryl Y.

49th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Duvendeck, Patrick
  • Democratic    Cherry, John D.

50th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Fisher, Trace
  • Democratic    Sneller, Tim

51st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Mueller, Mike
  • Democratic    Lossing, David E.

52nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term 

  • Republican    Aiuto, Teri
  • Democratic    Lasinski, Donna

53rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Holland, Jean E.
  • Democratic    Rabhi, Yousef

54th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Campbell, Colton A.
  • Democratic    Peterson, Ronnie D.

55th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Baird, Bob
  • Democratic    Warren, Rebekah

56th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Sheppard, Jason M.
  • Democratic    Whiteside, Ernie

57th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Kahle, Bronna
  • Democratic    Pedersen, Amber

58th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Leutheuser, Eric
  • Democratic    Barnes, Tamara C.

59th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Miller, Aaron
  • Democratic    Smith, Dennis B.

60th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Baker, William
  • Democratic    Hoadley, Jon

61st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Iden, Brandt
  • Democratic    Griffin, Alberta

62nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Morgan, Dave
  • Democratic    Haadsma, Jim

63rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Hall, Matt
  • Democratic    Aniano, Jennifer
  • Libertarian    Hawkins, Ronald
  • Green  La Pietra, John Anthony

64th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Alexander, Julie
  • Democratic    Troxel, Sheila
  • Libertarian    Peterson, Norman M.

65th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Lightner, Sarah
  • Democratic    McKinnon, Terri
  • Libertarian    Rees, Jason B.

66th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term 

  • Republican    Griffin, Beth
  • Democratic    Seibert, Dan

67th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Clark, Leon R.
  • Democratic    Hope, Kara
  • Libertarian    Moreau, Zachary

68th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Hernandez, Rosalinda
  • Democratic    Anthony, Sarah
  • Green  Laurain, Robin Lea

69th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Nastas, George
  • Democratic    Brixie, Julie

70th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Lower, James A.
  • Democratic    Train, Kresta

71st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Barnes, Christine E.
  • Democratic    Witwer, Angela

72nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Johnson, Steven
  • Democratic    Draayer, Ron
  • Libertarian    Lewis, Jamie

73rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Afendoulis, Lynn
  • Democratic    Saxton, Bill

74th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Huizenga, Mark E.
  • Democratic    Carr, Meagan L.

75th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Schutte, Daniel Allen
  • Democratic    LaGrand, David

76th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Brand, Amanda
  • Democratic    Hood, Rachel

77th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Brann, Tommy
  • Democratic    Knight, Dana
  • Libertarian    Malowney, Patty
  • US Taxpayers  Hoezee, Brandon

78th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Paquette, Brad
  • Democratic    Hill, Dean E.

79th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Wendzel, Pauline
  • Democratic    Andrews, Joey B.

80th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Whiteford, Mary
  • Democratic    Ludwig, Mark

81st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Eisen, Gary R.
  • Democratic    Rivard, Joshua

82nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Howell, Gary
  • Democratic    Giles, Christopher

83rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Hernandez, Shane
  • Democratic    Brown, Stefanie

84th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Green, Phil
  • Democratic    Shoop, William

85th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Frederick, Ben
  • Democratic    Sabin, Eric Edward

86th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Albert, Thomas A.
  • Democratic    Taylor, Lauren

87th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Calley, Julie A.
  • Democratic    Winters, Shawn Marie

88th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Meerman, Luke
  • Democratic    Zuniga, Heidi A.

89th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Lilly, Jim
  • Democratic    Sias, Jerry

90th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Slagh, Bradley
  • Democratic    Banks, Christopher

91st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    VanWoerkom, Greg
  • Democratic    Cabala, Tanya

92nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Eichorst, Gail
  • Democratic    Sabo, Terry J.

93rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Filler, Graham
  • Democratic    Levey, Dawn D.
  • Libertarian    Palmer, Tyler

94th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Wakeman, Rodney
  • Democratic    Adams, Dave

95th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Tanner, Dorothy
  • Democratic    Guerra, Vanessa

96th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Kowalski, Susan Kay
  • Democratic    Elder, Brian K.

97th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Wentworth, Jason
  • Democratic    Young-Wenkel, Celia

98th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Glenn, Annette
  • Democratic    Schulz, Sarah

99th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Hauck, Roger
  • Democratic    Brown, Kristen

100th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    VanSingel, Scott A.
  • Democratic    Clarke, Sandy

101st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    O'Malley, Jack
  • Democratic    Wiejaczka, Kathy

102nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Hoitenga, Michele
  • Democratic    Adams, Dion

103rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Rendon, Daire
  • Democratic    Schaiberger, Tim

104th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Inman, Larry C.
  • Democratic    O'Neil, Dan

105th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Cole, Triston
  • Democratic    Fruge, Melissa

106th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Allor, Sue
  • Democratic    Greene, Lora

107th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Chatfield, Lee
  • Democratic    Galloway, Joanne Schmidt

108th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    LaFave, Beau Matthew
  • Democratic    Romps, Bob

109th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Wagner, Melody
  • Democratic    Cambensy, Sara

110th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

  • Republican    Markkanen, Gregory
  • Democratic    Summers, Ken

