Michigan General Election 2018: Here's who's running in races across the state on Nov. 6

Michigan's General Election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018. There's a lot at stake at both the state and local levels.

Here's a breakdown of who's running in races across Michigan on Nov. 6:

Michigan Governor - 4 Year Term

Republican Schuette, Bill

Democratic Whitmer, Gretchen

Libertarian Gelineau, Bill

US Taxpayers Schleiger, Todd

Green Kurland, Jennifer V.

Natural Law Butkovich, Keith

Secretary of State:

Republican Lang, Mary Treder

Democratic Benson, Jocelyn

Libertarian Stempfle, Gregory Scott

US Taxpayers Gale, Robert

Attorney General:

Republican Leonard, Tom

Democratic Nessel, Dana

Libertarian Gioia, Lisa Lane

US Taxpayers Van Sickle, Gerald T.

Graveline, Chris

Congressional races

United States Senator - 6 Year Term

Republican James, John

Democratic Stabenow, Debbie (incumbent)

US Taxpayers Huffman III, George E.

Green Squier, Marcia

Natural Law Wilhelm, John Howard

1st District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Bergman, Jack (incumbent)

Democratic Morgan, Matthew W.

2nd District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Huizenga, Bill (incumbent)

Democratic Davidson, Rob

US Taxpayers Graeser, Ronald E.

3rd District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Amash, Justin (incumbent)

Democratic Albro, Cathy

US Taxpayers Gerrard, Ted

4th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Moolenaar, John (incumbent)

Democratic Hilliard, Jerry

5th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Wines, Travis

Democratic Kildee, Daniel T. (incumbent)

Working Class Goodwin, Kathy

6th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Upton, Fred (incumbent)

Democratic Longjohn, Matt

US Taxpayers Young, Stephen J.

7th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Walberg, Tim (incumbent)

Democratic Driskell, Gretchen

8th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Bishop, Mike (incumbent)

Democratic Slotkin, Elissa

Libertarian Ellison, Brian

US Taxpayers Lillis, David J.

9th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Stearns, Candius

Democratic Levin, Andy

Green McDermott, John V.

Working Class Kirby, Andrea

10th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Mitchell, Paul (incumbent)

Democratic Bizon, Kimberly

Green Mikkelson, Harley

Peruski, Jeremy

11th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Epstein, Lena

Democratic Stevens, Haley

Libertarian Schwartz, Leonard

12th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Jones, Jeff

Democratic Dingell, Debbie (incumbent)

Working Class Walkowicz, Gary

13th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Democratic Tlaib, Rashida

Green Wilcoxon, D. Etta

Working Class Johnson, Sam

14th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Herschfus, Marc S.

Democratic Lawrence, Brenda (incumbent)

Working Class Kolody, Philip

Michigan State Senate races

1st District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Montie, Pauline

Democratic Chang, Stephanie

Green Bullock, David

2nd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Papas, Lisa

Democratic Hollier, Adam

3rd District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Stecker, Kathy

Democratic Santana, Sylvia

Working Class McEachern, Hali

4th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Savino, Angela

Democratic Bullock, Marshall

5th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Wilkins, DeShawn

Democratic Alexander, Betty Jean

Working Class Betts, Larry

6th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Jones, Brenda

Democratic Geiss, Erika

7th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Cox, Laura

Democratic Polehanki, Dayna

Libertarian LeBlanc, Joseph H.

8th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Lucido, Peter J.

Democratic Francis, Paul R.

9th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Bonnell, Jeff

Democratic Wojno, Paul

10th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican MacDonald, Michael

Democratic Yanez, Henry

Libertarian Saliba, Mike

11th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Tuman, Boris

Democratic Moss, Jeremy

Libertarian Young, James K.

12th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican McCready, Michael D.

Democratic Bayer, Rosemary

Libertarian Pittel, Jeff

13th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Knollenberg, Marty

Democratic McMorrow, Mallory

14th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Johnson, Ruth

Democratic Watson, Renee

Green Smith, Jessicia

15th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Runestad, Jim

Democratic Pulver, Julia

16th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Shirkey, Mike

Democratic Toops, Val Cochran

Libertarian Muszynski, Ronald A.

17th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Zorn, Dale W.

Democratic LaVoy, Bill

Libertarian McNamara, Chad

18th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Church, Martin

Democratic Irwin, Jeff

Working Class Repasky, Thomas

19th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Bizon, John

Democratic Noble, Jason

Libertarian Gillotte, Joseph P.

20th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican O'Brien, Margaret E.

Democratic McCann, Sean

Libertarian Wenke, Lorence

21st District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican LaSata, Kim

Democratic Haight, Ian

22nd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Theis, Lana

Democratic Dreher, Adam

Green Borregard, Eric

23rd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Pollock, Andrea

Democratic Hertel, Jr., Curtis

24th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Barrett, Tom

Democratic Rossman-McKinney, Kelly

Libertarian Nepton, Katie

US Taxpayers Shepard, Matthew

25th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Lauwers, Dan

Democratic Bourgois, Debbie

26th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Nesbitt, Aric

Democratic Lewis, Garnet

Libertarian Haas, Erwin

Green Alway, Robert M.

27th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Kekesis, Donna

Democratic Ananich, Jim

28th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican MacGregor, Peter

Democratic Beach, Craig

Libertarian Hewer, Nathan

29th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Afendoulis, Chris

Democratic Brinks, Winnie

Libertarian VanNoller, Robert

Working Class Palus, Louis

30th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Victory, Roger

Democratic Schipper, Jeanette

Libertarian Buzuma, Mary

31st District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Daley, Kevin

Democratic Luczak, Cynthia A.

32nd District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Horn, Ken

Democratic Phelps, Phil

33rd District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Outman, Rick

Democratic Bignell, Mark

US Taxpayers Comden, Christopher

34th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Bumstead, Jon

Democratic Sias-Hernandez, Poppy

Libertarian Riekse, Max

35th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican VanderWall, Curt

Democratic Taillard, Mike

Libertarian Coon, Timothy

36th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Stamas, Jim

Democratic Weir, Joe

37th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Schmidt, Wayne

Democratic Page, Jim

38th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican McBroom, Ed

Democratic Dianda, Scott

Green Roberts, Wade Paul

Michigan State House races

1st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Corcoran, Mark

Democratic Yancey, Tenisha

Libertarian Creswell, Gregory

2nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Palffy, John

Democratic Tate, Joe

3rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Brodersen, Dolores

Democratic Byrd, Wendell L.

4th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Weathington, Howard

Democratic Robinson, Isaac

5th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Patterson, Dorothy

Democratic Johnson, Cynthia A.

6th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Sawyer, Linda

Democratic Carter, Tyrone

7th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Cole, Ronald J.

Democratic Garrett, LaTanya

8th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Parker, Valerie R.

Democratic Dagnogo, Sherry Gay

9th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Stephens, James

Democratic Whitsett, Karen

10th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Brang, William

Democratic Love, Leslie

Libertarian Morgan, Jeremy

11th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Townsend, James

Democratic Jones, Jewell

12th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bailey, Michelle

Democratic Garza, Alex

13th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Spencer, Annie

Democratic Liberati, Frank

14th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Stasik, Darrell

Democratic Clemente, Cara

15th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Mitchell, Doug

Democratic Hammoud, Abdullah

16th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Rice-White, Jody

Democratic Coleman, Kevin

17th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bellino, Jr., Joe

Democratic LaVoy, Michelle

18th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican McKee, Kyle

Democratic Hertel, Kevin

19th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Meakin, Brian

Democratic Pohutsky, Laurie

20th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Noble, Jeff

Matt Koleszar Democratic

21st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Moore, Darian

Democratic Pagan, Kristy

22nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Blundell, Arthur

Democratic Chirkun, John

Libertarian Kuehnel, Matt

23rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Frazier, Michael

Democratic Camilleri, Darrin

24th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Marino, Steve

Democratic Winn, Laura

25th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Early, Jazmine M.

Democratic Shannon, Nate

26th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Gui, Al

Democratic Ellison, Jim

27th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Flessland, Janet

Democratic Wittenberg, Robert

Libertarian Carr, Benjamin

28th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Delikta, Aaron

Democratic Stone, Lori M.

Libertarian Manier, Ryan

29th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Carrier, Timothy D.

Democratic Carter, Brenda

30th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Farrington, Diana

Democratic Spica, John P.

31st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Valerio-Nowc, Lisa

Democratic Sowerby, William J.

32nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hornberger, Pamela

Democratic Manley, Paul

33rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Yaroch, Jeff

Democratic Geralds, Andrea

34th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Swift, Henry

Democratic Neeley, Sheldon A.

35th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Alfonsetti, III, Theodore

Democratic Bolden, Kyra Harris

36th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Wozniak, Douglas C.

Democratic Murphy, Robert

Libertarian Dryke, Benjamin

37th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Swoboda, Mitch

Democratic Greig, Christine

38th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Crawford, Kathy S.

Democratic Breen, Kelly A.

Libertarian Wright, Brian R.

39th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Berman, Ryan

Democratic Suidan, Jennifer

Libertarian Croff, Anthony

40th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Wolkinson, David

Democratic Manoogian, Mari

41st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Tietz, Doug

Democratic Kuppa, Padma

42nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bollin, Ann

Democratic Shand, Mona M.

43rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Schroeder, Andrea K.

Democratic Breadon, Nicole

44th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Maddock, Matt

Democratic Dodd, Laura

45th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Webber, Michael

Democratic Cooper, Kyle

46th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Reilly, John

Democratic Denninger, Mindy

47th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Vaupel, Hank

Democratic Turk, Colleen

48th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hardwick, Al

Democratic Kennedy, Sheryl Y.

49th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Duvendeck, Patrick

Democratic Cherry, John D.

50th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Fisher, Trace

Democratic Sneller, Tim

51st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Mueller, Mike

Democratic Lossing, David E.

52nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Aiuto, Teri

Democratic Lasinski, Donna

53rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Holland, Jean E.

Democratic Rabhi, Yousef

54th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Campbell, Colton A.

Democratic Peterson, Ronnie D.

55th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Baird, Bob

Democratic Warren, Rebekah

56th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Sheppard, Jason M.

Democratic Whiteside, Ernie

57th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Kahle, Bronna

Democratic Pedersen, Amber

58th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Leutheuser, Eric

Democratic Barnes, Tamara C.

59th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Miller, Aaron

Democratic Smith, Dennis B.

60th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Baker, William

Democratic Hoadley, Jon

61st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Iden, Brandt

Democratic Griffin, Alberta

62nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Morgan, Dave

Democratic Haadsma, Jim

63rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hall, Matt

Democratic Aniano, Jennifer

Libertarian Hawkins, Ronald

Green La Pietra, John Anthony

64th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Alexander, Julie

Democratic Troxel, Sheila

Libertarian Peterson, Norman M.

65th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Lightner, Sarah

Democratic McKinnon, Terri

Libertarian Rees, Jason B.

66th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Griffin, Beth

Democratic Seibert, Dan

67th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Clark, Leon R.

Democratic Hope, Kara

Libertarian Moreau, Zachary

68th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hernandez, Rosalinda

Democratic Anthony, Sarah

Green Laurain, Robin Lea

69th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Nastas, George

Democratic Brixie, Julie

70th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Lower, James A.

Democratic Train, Kresta

71st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Barnes, Christine E.

Democratic Witwer, Angela

72nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Johnson, Steven

Democratic Draayer, Ron

Libertarian Lewis, Jamie

73rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Afendoulis, Lynn

Democratic Saxton, Bill

74th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Huizenga, Mark E.

Democratic Carr, Meagan L.

75th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Schutte, Daniel Allen

Democratic LaGrand, David

76th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Brand, Amanda

Democratic Hood, Rachel

77th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Brann, Tommy

Democratic Knight, Dana

Libertarian Malowney, Patty

US Taxpayers Hoezee, Brandon

78th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Paquette, Brad

Democratic Hill, Dean E.

79th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Wendzel, Pauline

Democratic Andrews, Joey B.

80th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Whiteford, Mary

Democratic Ludwig, Mark

81st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Eisen, Gary R.

Democratic Rivard, Joshua

82nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Howell, Gary

Democratic Giles, Christopher

83rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hernandez, Shane

Democratic Brown, Stefanie

84th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Green, Phil

Democratic Shoop, William

85th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Frederick, Ben

Democratic Sabin, Eric Edward

86th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Albert, Thomas A.

Democratic Taylor, Lauren

87th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Calley, Julie A.

Democratic Winters, Shawn Marie

88th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Meerman, Luke

Democratic Zuniga, Heidi A.

89th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Lilly, Jim

Democratic Sias, Jerry

90th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Slagh, Bradley

Democratic Banks, Christopher

91st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican VanWoerkom, Greg

Democratic Cabala, Tanya

92nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Eichorst, Gail

Democratic Sabo, Terry J.

93rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Filler, Graham

Democratic Levey, Dawn D.

Libertarian Palmer, Tyler

94th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Wakeman, Rodney

Democratic Adams, Dave

95th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Tanner, Dorothy

Democratic Guerra, Vanessa

96th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Kowalski, Susan Kay

Democratic Elder, Brian K.

97th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Wentworth, Jason

Democratic Young-Wenkel, Celia

98th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Glenn, Annette

Democratic Schulz, Sarah

99th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hauck, Roger

Democratic Brown, Kristen

100th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican VanSingel, Scott A.

Democratic Clarke, Sandy

101st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican O'Malley, Jack

Democratic Wiejaczka, Kathy

102nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hoitenga, Michele

Democratic Adams, Dion

103rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Rendon, Daire

Democratic Schaiberger, Tim

104th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Inman, Larry C.

Democratic O'Neil, Dan

105th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Cole, Triston

Democratic Fruge, Melissa

106th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Allor, Sue

Democratic Greene, Lora

107th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Chatfield, Lee

Democratic Galloway, Joanne Schmidt

108th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican LaFave, Beau Matthew

Democratic Romps, Bob

109th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Wagner, Melody

Democratic Cambensy, Sara

110th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Markkanen, Gregory

Democratic Summers, Ken

