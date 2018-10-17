Michigan General Election 2018: Here's who's running in races across the state on Nov. 6

Michigan's General Election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018. There's a lot at stake at both the state and local levels.
Quick voter links:
- Full list of candidates, including judges and state boards
- Check out your sample ballot
- Latest Michigan politics news
- Find your district
- Everything you need to know before voting
Here's a breakdown of who's running in races across Michigan on Nov. 6:
Michigan Governor - 4 Year Term
- Republican Schuette, Bill
- Democratic Whitmer, Gretchen
- Libertarian Gelineau, Bill
- US Taxpayers Schleiger, Todd
- Green Kurland, Jennifer V.
- Natural Law Butkovich, Keith
Secretary of State:
- Republican Lang, Mary Treder
- Democratic Benson, Jocelyn
- Libertarian Stempfle, Gregory Scott
- US Taxpayers Gale, Robert
Attorney General:
- Republican Leonard, Tom
- Democratic Nessel, Dana
- Libertarian Gioia, Lisa Lane
- US Taxpayers Van Sickle, Gerald T.
- Graveline, Chris
Congressional races
United States Senator - 6 Year Term
- Republican James, John
- Democratic Stabenow, Debbie (incumbent)
- US Taxpayers Huffman III, George E.
Green Squier, Marcia
Natural Law Wilhelm, John Howard
1st District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Bergman, Jack (incumbent)
- Democratic Morgan, Matthew W.
2nd District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Huizenga, Bill (incumbent)
- Democratic Davidson, Rob
- US Taxpayers Graeser, Ronald E.
3rd District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Amash, Justin (incumbent)
- Democratic Albro, Cathy
- US Taxpayers Gerrard, Ted
4th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Moolenaar, John (incumbent)
- Democratic Hilliard, Jerry
5th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Wines, Travis
- Democratic Kildee, Daniel T. (incumbent)
- Working Class Goodwin, Kathy
6th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Upton, Fred (incumbent)
- Democratic Longjohn, Matt
- US Taxpayers Young, Stephen J.
7th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Walberg, Tim (incumbent)
- Democratic Driskell, Gretchen
8th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Bishop, Mike (incumbent)
- Democratic Slotkin, Elissa
- Libertarian Ellison, Brian
- US Taxpayers Lillis, David J.
9th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Stearns, Candius
- Democratic Levin, Andy
- Green McDermott, John V.
- Working Class Kirby, Andrea
10th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Mitchell, Paul (incumbent)
- Democratic Bizon, Kimberly
- Green Mikkelson, Harley
- Peruski, Jeremy
11th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Epstein, Lena
- Democratic Stevens, Haley
- Libertarian Schwartz, Leonard
12th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Jones, Jeff
- Democratic Dingell, Debbie (incumbent)
- Working Class Walkowicz, Gary
13th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Democratic Tlaib, Rashida
- Green Wilcoxon, D. Etta
- Working Class Johnson, Sam
14th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term
- Republican Herschfus, Marc S.
- Democratic Lawrence, Brenda (incumbent)
- Working Class Kolody, Philip
Michigan State Senate races
1st District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Montie, Pauline
- Democratic Chang, Stephanie
- Green Bullock, David
2nd District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Papas, Lisa
- Democratic Hollier, Adam
3rd District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Stecker, Kathy
- Democratic Santana, Sylvia
- Working Class McEachern, Hali
4th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Savino, Angela
- Democratic Bullock, Marshall
5th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Wilkins, DeShawn
- Democratic Alexander, Betty Jean
- Working Class Betts, Larry
6th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Jones, Brenda
- Democratic Geiss, Erika
7th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Cox, Laura
- Democratic Polehanki, Dayna
- Libertarian LeBlanc, Joseph H.
8th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Lucido, Peter J.
- Democratic Francis, Paul R.
9th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Bonnell, Jeff
- Democratic Wojno, Paul
10th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican MacDonald, Michael
- Democratic Yanez, Henry
- Libertarian Saliba, Mike
11th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Tuman, Boris
- Democratic Moss, Jeremy
- Libertarian Young, James K.
12th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican McCready, Michael D.
- Democratic Bayer, Rosemary
- Libertarian Pittel, Jeff
13th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Knollenberg, Marty
- Democratic McMorrow, Mallory
14th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Johnson, Ruth
- Democratic Watson, Renee
- Green Smith, Jessicia
15th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Runestad, Jim
- Democratic Pulver, Julia
16th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Shirkey, Mike
- Democratic Toops, Val Cochran
- Libertarian Muszynski, Ronald A.
17th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Zorn, Dale W.
- Democratic LaVoy, Bill
- Libertarian McNamara, Chad
18th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Church, Martin
- Democratic Irwin, Jeff
- Working Class Repasky, Thomas
19th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Bizon, John
- Democratic Noble, Jason
- Libertarian Gillotte, Joseph P.
20th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican O'Brien, Margaret E.
- Democratic McCann, Sean
- Libertarian Wenke, Lorence
21st District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican LaSata, Kim
- Democratic Haight, Ian
22nd District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Theis, Lana
- Democratic Dreher, Adam
- Green Borregard, Eric
23rd District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Pollock, Andrea
- Democratic Hertel, Jr., Curtis
24th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Barrett, Tom
- Democratic Rossman-McKinney, Kelly
- Libertarian Nepton, Katie
- US Taxpayers Shepard, Matthew
25th District State Senator - 4 Year Term
- Republican Lauwers, Dan
- Democratic Bourgois, Debbie
26th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Nesbitt, Aric
- Democratic Lewis, Garnet
- Libertarian Haas, Erwin
- Green Alway, Robert M.
27th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Kekesis, Donna
- Democratic Ananich, Jim
28th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican MacGregor, Peter
- Democratic Beach, Craig
- Libertarian Hewer, Nathan
29th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Afendoulis, Chris
- Democratic Brinks, Winnie
- Libertarian VanNoller, Robert
- Working Class Palus, Louis
30th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Victory, Roger
- Democratic Schipper, Jeanette
- Libertarian Buzuma, Mary
31st District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Daley, Kevin
- Democratic Luczak, Cynthia A.
32nd District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Horn, Ken
- Democratic Phelps, Phil
33rd District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Outman, Rick
- Democratic Bignell, Mark
- US Taxpayers Comden, Christopher
34th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Bumstead, Jon
- Democratic Sias-Hernandez, Poppy
- Libertarian Riekse, Max
35th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican VanderWall, Curt
- Democratic Taillard, Mike
- Libertarian Coon, Timothy
36th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Stamas, Jim
- Democratic Weir, Joe
37th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican Schmidt, Wayne
- Democratic Page, Jim
38th District State Senator 4 Year Term
- Republican McBroom, Ed
- Democratic Dianda, Scott
- Green Roberts, Wade Paul
Michigan State House races
1st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Corcoran, Mark
- Democratic Yancey, Tenisha
- Libertarian Creswell, Gregory
2nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Palffy, John
- Democratic Tate, Joe
3rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Brodersen, Dolores
- Democratic Byrd, Wendell L.
4th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Weathington, Howard
- Democratic Robinson, Isaac
5th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Patterson, Dorothy
- Democratic Johnson, Cynthia A.
6th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Sawyer, Linda
- Democratic Carter, Tyrone
7th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Cole, Ronald J.
- Democratic Garrett, LaTanya
8th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Parker, Valerie R.
- Democratic Dagnogo, Sherry Gay
9th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Stephens, James
- Democratic Whitsett, Karen
10th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Brang, William
- Democratic Love, Leslie
- Libertarian Morgan, Jeremy
11th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Townsend, James
- Democratic Jones, Jewell
12th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Bailey, Michelle
- Democratic Garza, Alex
13th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Spencer, Annie
- Democratic Liberati, Frank
14th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Stasik, Darrell
- Democratic Clemente, Cara
15th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Mitchell, Doug
- Democratic Hammoud, Abdullah
16th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Rice-White, Jody
- Democratic Coleman, Kevin
17th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Bellino, Jr., Joe
- Democratic LaVoy, Michelle
18th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican McKee, Kyle
- Democratic Hertel, Kevin
19th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Meakin, Brian
- Democratic Pohutsky, Laurie
20th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Noble, Jeff
- Matt Koleszar Democratic
21st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Moore, Darian
- Democratic Pagan, Kristy
22nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Blundell, Arthur
- Democratic Chirkun, John
- Libertarian Kuehnel, Matt
23rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Frazier, Michael
- Democratic Camilleri, Darrin
24th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Marino, Steve
- Democratic Winn, Laura
25th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Early, Jazmine M.
- Democratic Shannon, Nate
26th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Gui, Al
- Democratic Ellison, Jim
27th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Flessland, Janet
- Democratic Wittenberg, Robert
- Libertarian Carr, Benjamin
28th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Delikta, Aaron
- Democratic Stone, Lori M.
- Libertarian Manier, Ryan
29th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Carrier, Timothy D.
- Democratic Carter, Brenda
30th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Farrington, Diana
- Democratic Spica, John P.
31st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Valerio-Nowc, Lisa
- Democratic Sowerby, William J.
32nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Hornberger, Pamela
- Democratic Manley, Paul
33rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Yaroch, Jeff
- Democratic Geralds, Andrea
34th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Swift, Henry
- Democratic Neeley, Sheldon A.
35th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Alfonsetti, III, Theodore
- Democratic Bolden, Kyra Harris
36th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Wozniak, Douglas C.
- Democratic Murphy, Robert
- Libertarian Dryke, Benjamin
37th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Swoboda, Mitch
- Democratic Greig, Christine
38th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Crawford, Kathy S.
- Democratic Breen, Kelly A.
- Libertarian Wright, Brian R.
39th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Berman, Ryan
- Democratic Suidan, Jennifer
- Libertarian Croff, Anthony
40th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Wolkinson, David
- Democratic Manoogian, Mari
41st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Tietz, Doug
- Democratic Kuppa, Padma
42nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Bollin, Ann
- Democratic Shand, Mona M.
43rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Schroeder, Andrea K.
- Democratic Breadon, Nicole
44th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Maddock, Matt
- Democratic Dodd, Laura
45th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Webber, Michael
- Democratic Cooper, Kyle
46th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Reilly, John
- Democratic Denninger, Mindy
47th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Vaupel, Hank
- Democratic Turk, Colleen
48th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Hardwick, Al
- Democratic Kennedy, Sheryl Y.
49th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Duvendeck, Patrick
- Democratic Cherry, John D.
50th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Fisher, Trace
- Democratic Sneller, Tim
51st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Mueller, Mike
- Democratic Lossing, David E.
52nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Aiuto, Teri
- Democratic Lasinski, Donna
53rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Holland, Jean E.
- Democratic Rabhi, Yousef
54th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Campbell, Colton A.
- Democratic Peterson, Ronnie D.
55th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Baird, Bob
- Democratic Warren, Rebekah
56th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Sheppard, Jason M.
- Democratic Whiteside, Ernie
57th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Kahle, Bronna
- Democratic Pedersen, Amber
58th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Leutheuser, Eric
- Democratic Barnes, Tamara C.
59th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Miller, Aaron
- Democratic Smith, Dennis B.
60th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Baker, William
- Democratic Hoadley, Jon
61st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Iden, Brandt
- Democratic Griffin, Alberta
62nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Morgan, Dave
- Democratic Haadsma, Jim
63rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Hall, Matt
- Democratic Aniano, Jennifer
- Libertarian Hawkins, Ronald
- Green La Pietra, John Anthony
64th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Alexander, Julie
- Democratic Troxel, Sheila
- Libertarian Peterson, Norman M.
65th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Lightner, Sarah
- Democratic McKinnon, Terri
- Libertarian Rees, Jason B.
66th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Griffin, Beth
- Democratic Seibert, Dan
67th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Clark, Leon R.
- Democratic Hope, Kara
- Libertarian Moreau, Zachary
68th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Hernandez, Rosalinda
- Democratic Anthony, Sarah
- Green Laurain, Robin Lea
69th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Nastas, George
- Democratic Brixie, Julie
70th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Lower, James A.
- Democratic Train, Kresta
71st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Barnes, Christine E.
- Democratic Witwer, Angela
72nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Johnson, Steven
- Democratic Draayer, Ron
- Libertarian Lewis, Jamie
73rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Afendoulis, Lynn
- Democratic Saxton, Bill
74th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Huizenga, Mark E.
- Democratic Carr, Meagan L.
75th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Schutte, Daniel Allen
- Democratic LaGrand, David
76th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Brand, Amanda
- Democratic Hood, Rachel
77th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Brann, Tommy
- Democratic Knight, Dana
- Libertarian Malowney, Patty
- US Taxpayers Hoezee, Brandon
78th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Paquette, Brad
- Democratic Hill, Dean E.
79th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Wendzel, Pauline
- Democratic Andrews, Joey B.
80th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Whiteford, Mary
- Democratic Ludwig, Mark
81st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Eisen, Gary R.
- Democratic Rivard, Joshua
82nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Howell, Gary
- Democratic Giles, Christopher
83rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Hernandez, Shane
- Democratic Brown, Stefanie
84th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Green, Phil
- Democratic Shoop, William
85th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Frederick, Ben
- Democratic Sabin, Eric Edward
86th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Albert, Thomas A.
- Democratic Taylor, Lauren
87th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Calley, Julie A.
- Democratic Winters, Shawn Marie
88th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Meerman, Luke
- Democratic Zuniga, Heidi A.
89th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Lilly, Jim
- Democratic Sias, Jerry
90th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Slagh, Bradley
- Democratic Banks, Christopher
91st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican VanWoerkom, Greg
- Democratic Cabala, Tanya
92nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Eichorst, Gail
- Democratic Sabo, Terry J.
93rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Filler, Graham
- Democratic Levey, Dawn D.
- Libertarian Palmer, Tyler
94th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Wakeman, Rodney
- Democratic Adams, Dave
95th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Tanner, Dorothy
- Democratic Guerra, Vanessa
96th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Kowalski, Susan Kay
- Democratic Elder, Brian K.
97th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Wentworth, Jason
- Democratic Young-Wenkel, Celia
98th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Glenn, Annette
- Democratic Schulz, Sarah
99th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Hauck, Roger
- Democratic Brown, Kristen
100th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican VanSingel, Scott A.
- Democratic Clarke, Sandy
101st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican O'Malley, Jack
- Democratic Wiejaczka, Kathy
102nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Hoitenga, Michele
- Democratic Adams, Dion
103rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Rendon, Daire
- Democratic Schaiberger, Tim
104th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Inman, Larry C.
- Democratic O'Neil, Dan
105th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Cole, Triston
- Democratic Fruge, Melissa
106th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Allor, Sue
- Democratic Greene, Lora
107th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Chatfield, Lee
- Democratic Galloway, Joanne Schmidt
108th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican LaFave, Beau Matthew
- Democratic Romps, Bob
109th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Wagner, Melody
- Democratic Cambensy, Sara
110th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term
- Republican Markkanen, Gregory
- Democratic Summers, Ken
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.