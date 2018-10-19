Michigan General Election 2018: How to vote absentee

Michigan's General Election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018.

Absentee Voting

Absent voter ballots are available to registered voters for all elections. They provide a convenient method for casting a ballot when a voter is unable to attend the polls on election day.

Absent Voter Ballot Applications

Who is Eligible for an Absent Voter Ballot

A registered voter may obtain an absent voter ballot if they are:

age 60 years old or older

unable to vote without assistance at the polls

expecting to be out of town on election day

in jail awaiting arraignment or trial

unable to attend the polls due to religious reasons

appointed to work as an election inspector in a precinct outside of your precinct of residence.

Check your voter registration at Michigan Voter Information Center www.mi.gov/vote

A person who registers to vote by mail must vote in person in the first election in which he or she participates. The restriction does not apply to overseas voters, voters who are disabled or voters who are 60 years of age or older.

Requesting an Absent Voter Ballot

Your request for an absent voter ballot must be in writing and can be submitted to your city or township clerk. (For assistance in obtaining the address of your city or township clerk, seehttps://www.Michigan.gov/vote) Your request must include one of the six statutory reasons stated above and your signature. You must request an absent voter ballot by mailing the application, large print application, a letter, a postcard, or a pre-printed application form obtained from your local clerk's office. Requests to have an absent voter ballot mailed to you must be received by your clerk no later than 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election.

Once your request is received by the local clerk, your signature on the request will be checked against your voter registration record before a ballot is issued. You must be a registered voter to receive an absent voter ballot. Requests for absent voter ballots are processed immediately. Absent voter ballots may be issued to you at your home address or any address outside of your city or township of residence.

After receiving your absent voter ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on election day to complete the ballot and return it to the clerk's office. Your ballot will not be counted unless your signature is on the return envelope and matches your signature on file. If you received assistance voting the ballot, then the signature of the person who helped you must also be on the return envelope. Only you, a family member or person residing in your household, a mail carrier, or election official is authorized to deliver your signed absent voter ballot to your clerk's office.

If an emergency, such as a sudden illness or family death prevents you from reaching the polls on election day, you may request an emergency absent voter ballot. Requests for an emergency ballot must be submitted after the deadline for regular absent voter ballots has passed but before 4 p.m. on election day. The emergency must have occurred at a time which made it impossible for you to apply for a regular absent voter ballot. Please contact your local clerk for more information about emergency absent voter ballots.

