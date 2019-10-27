Michigan Elections

Michigan General Election results for Nov. 5, 2019

View the latest results around Michigan

By Ken Haddad

Here's where you can view Michigan General Election results for Nov. 5, 2019.

Shortcuts:

Wayne County

Downriver communities:

Grosse Pointe communities:

Macomb County

Oakland County

Woodward Corridor:

Other Oakland County:

Washtenaw County

Livingston County

Monroe County

St. Clair County

Lenawee County

Lapeer County

Genesee County

Saginaw County

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.