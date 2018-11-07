Michigan Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer looks to put early stamp on job

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer met Wednesday with Gov. Rick Snyder after winning the general election. She's looking to put an early stamp on the job.

"I think that we can be smarter as a state and solve problems together in ways that improve people's lives," Whitmer said.

Whitmer calls herself Michigan' governor, not the Democratic governor. Her agenda starts with infrastructure.

"Fixing the roads, cleaning up the drinking water and closing the skills gap are areas we can find some common ground, because potholes are not partisan," Whitmer said.

But potholes are very expensive to fix, which has always been the issue. Whitmer said she's ready to go places Gov. Rick Snyder would not to find funding.

"My goal is to have a dedicated source, and I need legislative parties to help me get that done, and if they're not strong enough to do it, then I'll go to the voters," Whitmer said.

That means, essentially, a millage vote would have Michigan residents taxing themselves at much higher rates to build a revenue stream for better roads.

In the meantime, now that recreational marijuana will become legal in the state later this month, Whitmer said she's ready to make a major change in how those with marijuana convictions are treated.

"For conduct that would not be considered legal, no one should bear a lifelong record of conduct, and yes, we will start taking a look at that and make some decisions and take some action early next year," Whitmer said.

It's likely to lead to a pitched legislative battle, and Whitmer made it clear she will work with people to a point or get tough and use executive power to move her agenda.

