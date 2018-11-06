Michigan Legislature up for grabs on Election Day

Voters will decide control of Michigan's state Legislature on Tuesday with all 148 seats in the House and Senate on a ballot, which also includes all statewide offices.

Republicans control the House and Senate with solid majorities. They lead Democrats 63-48 in the House with one vacancy, and own an even stronger grip on the Senate, 27-10 with one vacancy.

With voters also electing a new governor, attorney general and secretary of state, change is likely in the state Capitol, though what party emerges in leadership positions remains unknown. Democrats hope Gretchen Whitmer carries her lead in the polls to the governor's office and pulls her party into a strong position in the Legislature.

Republicans hope their nominee for governor, Bill Schuette, outperforms polls and leads the party back into total control of state government for another term.

Below are graphics showing current House and Senate incumbents, and you can follow live results from across Michigan on ClickOnDetroit.com once polls close Tuesday. (Remember, part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula crosses into the Central time zone, meaning polls stay open their until 9 p.m. EST. Most polls close at 8 p.m. EST around the state.)

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.