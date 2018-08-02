Michigan political ad tracker 2018: U.S. House races

DETROIT - WDIV-Local 4 is uploading all political ads that have aired in Michigan during the current election cycle to YouTube. We will continue track these ads until the general election on Nov. 6.

Michigan has some competitive U.S. House races this year, and Democratic candidates are doing everything they can to flaunt their bona fides on television before the Aug. 7 primary.

In the 9th congressional district, progressive Democrats Andy Levin and Ellen Lipton are trying to distinguish themselves from one another in the final stretch. A recent poll shows Levin with a sizable lead heading into the last week of primary campaigning.

In the 11th district, a crowded race has taken shape with the following four Democrats airing ads: state Rep. Tim Griemel, Haley Stevens, Suneel Gupta, and Fayrouz Saad. Recent polling has Griemel leading with 21% of the vote followed by Stevens with 17%, Gupta with 14%, Saad with 10% and Nancy Skinner with 4%.

Only one ad from the 13th congressional district has aired. That belongs to former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who touts a progressive resume. Polling shows she’s in a tight race with Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and Westland Mayor Bill Wild.

Find all the ads from Michigan's U.S. House races below, or here on YouTube.



Be Heard. Go Vote!

A reminder to “Be Heard – and Go Vote!” this election season. The Aug. 7 primary election is your first chance to weigh in on big races for governor, U.S. Congress and the State Legislature. Unfortunately, last time around turnout was less than half of the voting public in southeast Michigan. We all have political opinions. Don’t just share them on social media. Share them in the voting booth.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.