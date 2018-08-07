Michigan Elections

Michigan Primary Election 2018: Ballot shortages being reported

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Counting election ballots in Michigan. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Some Michigan voters encountered a ballot shortage at their precinct Tuesday. 

Polls were scheduled to close at 8 p.m., but voters at precincts with ballot shortages learned they had to wait until the county clerk's office delivered more ballots to the station.

Anyone who is at the precinct before 8 p.m. will be able to vote. 

All election results will be compiled here.

