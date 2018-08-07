Michigan Primary Election 2018: Ballot shortages being reported

DETROIT - Some Michigan voters encountered a ballot shortage at their precinct Tuesday.

Polls were scheduled to close at 8 p.m., but voters at precincts with ballot shortages learned they had to wait until the county clerk's office delivered more ballots to the station.

Anyone who is at the precinct before 8 p.m. will be able to vote.

Polls close at 8 pm. All voters in line by 8 pm will be able to vote and should not leave the polling place. Some precincts have reported running low on ballots. Voters can't be turned away due to lack of ballots. Clerks will provide more ballots to precincts as needed. — MI Sec of State (@MichSoS) August 7, 2018

All election results will be compiled here.

