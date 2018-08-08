Michigan Primary Election 2018: Haley Stevens, Lena Epstein advance in 11th District race

A former Obama administration official will face a Michigan co-chairman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in the race for the suburban Detroit congressional seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Dave Trott.

Haley Stevens won the Democratic nomination, edging out four other Democrats in Tuesday’s District 11 race. She was a Treasury official who worked on the auto bailout under Obama.

Detroit-area business executive Lena Epstein won the Republican nomination. She beat four other Republicans in Tuesday’s primary. She co-owns an automotive oil company.

Democrats are hoping to flip the district, which includes Detroit’s affluent northwestern suburbs. Although it has traditionally leaned Republican, Trump barely won the district in 2016.

View 11th District results here.

