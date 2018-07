Michigan Primary Election 2018: Here's who's running in races across the state on Aug. 7

Michigan's Primary Election will be held on August 7, 2018. There's a lot at stake at both the state and local level.

In most cases, the winners from each party will face off in the November General Election.

Here's a breakdown of who's running in races across Michigan on August 7:

Michigan Governor - 4 Year Term

Republican Calley, Brian

Republican Colbeck, Patrick

Republican Hines, Jim

Republican Schuette, Bill

Democratic El-Sayed, Abdul

Democratic Thanedar, Shri

Democratic Whitmer, Gretchen

Libertarian Gelineau, Bill

Libertarian Tatar, John J.

Congressional races

United States Senator - 6 Year Term

Republican James, John

Republican Pensler, Sandy

Democratic Stabenow, Debbie (incumbent)

1st District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Bergman, Jack (incumbent)

Democratic Brady, Dwight is Withdrawn

Democratic Morgan, Matthew W. is Disqualified

2nd District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Huizenga, Bill (incumbent)

Democratic Davidson, Rob

Democratic Schiller, Nick is Disqualified

3rd District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Amash, Justin (incumbent)

Republican Farrington, Joe is Disqualified

Democratic Albro, Cathy

Democratic Wooden, Fred

4th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Moolenaar, John (incumbent)

Democratic Hilliard, Jerry

Democratic Kozicki, Zigmond A.

5th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Wines, Travis

Democratic Kildee, Daniel T. (incumbent)

6th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Upton, Fred (incumbent)

Democratic Benac, David

Democratic Clements, Paul is Disqualified

Democratic Eichholz, Rich

Democratic Franklin, George

Democratic Garrod, Eponine is Disqualified

Democratic Longjohn, Matt

7th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Walberg, Tim (incumbent)

Democratic Driskell, Gretchen

Democratic Friday, Steven (Formerly: Steven Horvath)

8th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Bishop, Mike (incumbent)

Republican Kumar, Lokesh

Democratic Slotkin, Elissa

Democratic Smith, Chris

Libertarian Ellison, Brian

9th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Stearns, Candius

Democratic Brook, Martin

Democratic Levin, Andy

Democratic Lipton, Ellen

10th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Mitchell, Paul (incumbent)

Democratic Accavitti, Jr., Frank

Democratic Bizon, Kimberly

Democratic McCarthy, Michael

11th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Bentivolio, Kerry

Republican Bonds, Kristine is Disqualified

Republican Epstein, Lena

Republican Kesto, Klint

Republican Kowall, Mike

Republican Raczkowski, Rocky

Democratic Greimel, Tim

Democratic Gupta, Suneel

Democratic Haberman, Dan is Disqualified

Democratic Saad, Fayrouz

Democratic Skinner, Nancy

Democratic Stevens, Haley

Libertarian Schwartz, Leonard

12th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Jones, Jeff

Democratic Dingell, Debbie (incumbent)

13th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Dudenhoefer, David A. is Disqualified

Democratic Conyers, Ian

Democratic Conyers, III, John is Disqualified

Democratic Gilmore, Michael is Withdrawn

Democratic Jackson, Shanelle

Democratic Jones, Brenda

Democratic Knott, Kimberly Hill is Disqualified

Democratic Tlaib, Rashida

Democratic Wild, Bill

Democratic Young, II, Coleman A.

14th District Representative in Congress - 2 Year Term

Republican Herschfus, Marc S.

Democratic Lawrence, Brenda (incumbent)

Michigan State Senate races

1st District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Montie, Pauline

Democratic Chang, Stephanie

Democratic Cole, Jr., James

Democratic Rivera, Nicholas

Democratic Roehm, Stephanie

Democratic Scott, Bettie Cook

Democratic Talabi, Alberta Tinsley

Democratic Waters, Mary is Withdrawn

2nd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Hauler, John

Republican Papas, Lisa

Democratic Aiyash, Abraham

Democratic Banks, Brian

Democratic Campbell, Tommy

Democratic Cushingberry, Jr., George

Democratic Gannan, Lawrence E.

Democratic Hollier, Adam

Democratic Lemmons, LaMar

Democratic Miah, Anam

Democratic Olumba, John

Democratic Phillips, William

Democratic Williams, Regina L.

3rd District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Stecker, Kathy

Democratic Belle, Anita

Democratic Burrell, Terry T.

Democratic Santana, Sylvia

Democratic Woronchak, Gary

4th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Savino, Angela

Democratic Bullock, Marshall

Democratic Durhal, Fred

Democratic Liberati, Frank is Withdrawn

Democratic Pinkins, Carron L.

Democratic Scott, Helena is Withdrawn

5th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Prosser, Dale is Withdrawn

Republican Wilkins, DeShawn

Democratic Alexander, Betty Jean

Democratic Knezek, David

6th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Jones, Brenda

Democratic Geiss, Erika

Democratic Kosowski, Robert L.

7th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Cox, Laura

Republican Duggan, Brian M. is Withdrawn

Democratic Polehanki, Dayna

Democratic Qadir, Ghulam

Libertarian LeBlanc, Joseph H.

8th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Goike, Ken

Republican Lucido, Peter J.

Democratic Biange, Patrick

Democratic Filipek, Raymond

Democratic Francis, Paul R.

9th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Bonnell, Jeff

Republican Kuplicki, Fred

Democratic Lodovisi, Kristina

Democratic Wojno, Paul

10th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Bogdan, Joseph

Republican MacDonald, Michael

Republican Naumovski, Steve is Deceased

Republican Shallal, Michael

Democratic Yanez, Henry

Libertarian Saliba, Mike

11th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Tuman, Boris

Democratic Bailey, Crystal

Democratic Moss, Jeremy

Democratic Moss, Vanessa

Democratic Turner, James

Libertarian Young, James K.

12th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Karwacki, Chris is Withdrawn

Republican McCready, Michael D.

Republican Molnar, Vernon

Republican Tedder, Jim

Republican Whitney, Terry

Democratic Bayer, Rosemary

Democratic Haines, Jeremy Ross is Withdrawn

Democratic Logan, Kate is Withdrawn

Libertarian Pittel, Jeff

13th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Knollenberg, Marty

Democratic McMorrow, Mallory

14th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Houston, Katherine

Republican Johnson, Ruth

Democratic Rariden, Cris

Democratic Waisanen, Jason B.

Democratic Watson, Renee

15th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Crawford, Hugh D. is Withdrawn

Republican Runestad, Jim

Republican Saari, Mike

Democratic Pulver, Julia

16th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Dame, Matt

Republican Shirkey, Mike

Democratic Toops, Val Cochran

Libertarian Muszynski, Ronald A.

17th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Zorn, Dale W.

Democratic LaVoy, Bill

Libertarian McNamara, Chad

18th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Church, Martin

Democratic Deatrick, Michelle

Democratic Irwin, Jeff

Democratic Miller, Matthew

Democratic Rajendra, Anuja

19th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Bizon, John

Republican Callton, Mike

Democratic Noble, Jason

Libertarian Gillotte, Joseph P.

20th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican O'Brien, Margaret E.

Democratic McCann, Sean

Libertarian Wenke, Lorence

21st District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican LaSata, Kim

Republican Pagel, Dave

Democratic Haight, Ian

22nd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Marinaro, Joseph Converse

Republican Theis, Lana

Democratic Dreher, Adam

23rd District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Denny, Nancy E

Republican Pollock, Andrea

Democratic DeBoer, Justin is Withdrawn

Democratic Hertel, Jr., Curtis

24th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Barrett, Tom

Republican Roberts, Brett

Democratic Rossman-McKinney, Kelly

Libertarian Nepton, Katie

25th District State Senator - 4 Year Term

Republican Lauwers, Dan

Democratic Bourgois, Debbie

26th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Genetski, Bob

Republican Nesbitt, Aric

Republican Wickstra, Don

Democratic Lewis, Garnet

Libertarian Haas, Erwin

27th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Kekesis, Donna

Democratic Ananich, Jim

28th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican MacGregor, Peter

Democratic Beach, Craig

Democratic Groendyk, Gidget (Formerly: Scott W. Langford)

Democratic Jeanette, Ryan

Libertarian Hewer, Nathan

29th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Afendoulis, Chris

Republican Oesch, Daniel J.

Democratic Brinks, Winnie

Democratic Kimball, T. J. is Withdrawn

Libertarian VanNoller, Robert

30th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican DeBoer, Rett

Republican Garcia, Daniela

Republican Haveman, Joe

Republican Huddleston, Brent is Withdrawn

Republican Victory, Roger

Democratic Schipper, Jeanette

Libertarian Buzuma, Mary

31st District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Daley, Kevin

Republican Glenn, Gary

Democratic Batterbee, Joni

Democratic Jordan, Bill

Democratic Luczak, Cynthia A.

Democratic Stadler, Chuck

32nd District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Horn, Ken

Democratic Gaudreau, Henry J.

Democratic Koch, Hunter L. is Withdrawn

Democratic Phelps, Phil

33rd District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Alexander, Greg

Republican Outman, Rick

Democratic Bignell, Mark

Democratic Hoppough, John M.

34th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Bumstead, Jon

Republican Hughes, Holly

Democratic Lamonte, Collene

Democratic Sias-Hernandez, Poppy

Libertarian Riekse, Max

35th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Franz, Ray A.

Republican Rendon, Bruce R.

Republican Urka, Cary

Republican VanderWall, Curt

Democratic Taillard, Mike

Democratic Urka, Cary is Withdrawn

Libertarian Coon, Timothy

36th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Stamas, Jim

Democratic Weir, Joe

37th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Gurr, Jim

Republican Schmidt, Wayne

Democratic Page, Jim

38th District State Senator 4 Year Term

Republican Carey, Mike

Republican McBroom, Ed

Democratic Dianda, Scott

Michigan State House races

1st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Corcoran, Mark

Democratic Maloy, Shaun

Democratic Yancey, Tenisha

Libertarian Creswell, Gregory

2nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Palffy, John

Democratic Anderson, Kinda Makini

Democratic Banks, Carol

Democratic Bell, Willie

Democratic Johnson, Latisha

Democratic Jones, E. Regina

Democratic Tate, Joe

Democratic Tinsley-Smith, Carla L.

3rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Brodersen, Dolores

Democratic Byrd, Wendell L.

Democratic Cochran, China

Democratic Cromer, John

Democratic Owens, Christopher A.

Democratic Proctor, Omar K.

4th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Weathington, Howard

Democratic Ahmed, Shaffwan is Withdrawn

Democratic Alam, Md Rabbi

Democratic Almasmari, Saad A.

Democratic Boston, Derek

Democratic Collins, Christopher L.

Democratic Friedrichs, Matt

Democratic Holmes, Delorean is Withdrawn

Democratic Jessop, Justin

Democratic Jones, Myya

Democratic Little, Ernest T.

Democratic McMillan, Diane

Democratic Nolish, Jeffrey

Democratic Oberholtzer, Michele

Democratic Razo, Rico

Democratic Rob, Syed

Democratic Robinson, Isaac

5th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Patterson, Dorothy

Democratic Durhal, Fred is Withdrawn

Democratic Johnson, Cynthia A.

Democratic Murphy, Jr., Mark Anthony

Democratic Payne, Jr., Mark C.

Democratic Ross, Rita

Democratic Tobey, Jermaine R.

Democratic Woodards, II, Cliff

6th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Sawyer, Linda

Democratic Bryant, Shalaya is Withdrawn

Democratic Burton, Willie E.

Democratic Carter, Tyrone

Democratic Choske, Tom

Democratic DeFoe, Terra

Democratic Edevbie, Aghogho

Democratic Humphries, Paula Georgette

Democratic Magdaleno, Samantha

Democratic Sanchez, David

Democratic White, Ricardo D.

Democratic Wilson, Charlesetta

7th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Cole, Ronald J.

Republican Turner, Marcelis

Democratic Garrett, LaTanya

Democratic Harvey-Quinn, Najanava

Democratic Jones, Jeff

Democratic Robinson, Elene

8th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Parker, Valerie R.

Democratic Beaver, LaSonya

Democratic Dagnogo, Sherry Gay

Democratic Etheridge, George A.

Democratic Henry, Jasmine

Democratic Sarr, Seydi

Democratic Young, Stephanie A. is Withdrawn

9th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Stephens, James

Democratic Pollard, Gary

Democratic Ross, Regina is Disqualified

Democratic Stuckey, II, Donald L.

Democratic Whitsett, Karen

10th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bomer, Articia

Republican Brang, William

Democratic Barley, Rhonda

Democratic Brenner, James

Democratic Kelley, Tyson

Democratic Love, Leslie

Libertarian Morgan, Jeremy

11th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Townsend, James

Democratic Jones, Jewell

Democratic Walker, Randy E.

12th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bailey, Michelle

Democratic Boles, Tomeka

Democratic Garza, Alex

Democratic Shelton, Lauretha

Democratic Taylor, Alexandria

13th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Spencer, Annie

Democratic Alhasani, Asmaa

Democratic Liberati, Frank

14th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Stasik, Darrell

Democratic Clemente, Cara

Democratic Kremer, Mark Joseph

15th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Mitchell, Doug

Democratic Hammoud, Abdullah

16th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Rice-White, Jody

Democratic Coleman, Kevin

Democratic Johnson, Bill

Democratic Johnson, Jacob

Democratic McDermott, Mike

17th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bellino, Jr., Joe

Democratic LaVoy, Michelle

18th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican McKee, Kyle

Democratic Hertel, Kevin

19th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Meakin, Brian

Democratic Centers, Dan

Democratic Kalinski, Frank is Withdrawn

Democratic Pohutsky, Laurie

20th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Noble, Jeff

Matt Koleszar Democratic

Democratic Schlack, Gary is Withdrawn

21st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Moore, Darian

Democratic Pagan, Kristy

22nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Blundell, Arthur

Democratic Chirkun, John

Libertarian Kuehnel, Matt

23rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Frazier, Michael

Democratic Camilleri, Darrin

24th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Marino, Steve

Democratic Winn, Laura

25th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Early, Jazmine M.

Republican Hifko, Andrew is Withdrawn

Republican Wiley, Adam G. is Withdrawn

Democratic Accavitti, Diane is Withdrawn

Democratic Shannon, Nate

26th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Gui, Al

Democratic Ellison, Jim

27th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Flessland, Janet

Democratic Fortuna, III, Michelangelo

Democratic Wittenberg, Robert

Libertarian Carr, Benjamin

28th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Delikta, Aaron

Democratic Green, Patrick

Democratic Stone, Lori M.

Libertarian Manier, Ryan

29th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Carrier, Timothy D.

Democratic Bowman, Kone

Democratic Carter, Brenda

Democratic Demand, Mike

Democratic Jackson, Chris

Democratic Payton, Keyon

Democratic Williams, Kermit

30th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Farrington, Diana

Democratic Naoum, Wisam

Democratic Spica, John P.

31st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Dinka, Catherine Osinski

Republican Valerio-Nowc, Lisa

Democratic Robertson, Michelle

Democratic Sowerby, William J.

32nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hornberger, Pamela

Democratic Manley, Paul

33rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Yaroch, Jeff

Democratic Geralds, Andrea

34th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Swift, Henry

Democratic Greene, Steven J.

Democratic Neeley, Sheldon A.

Democratic Williams, Syrron

35th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Alfonsetti, III, Theodore

Democratic Bolden, Kyra Harris

Democratic Cece, Lisa

Democratic Gregory, Vincent

Democratic Meyers, Alex

Democratic Poole, Michael

Democratic Reiter, Katie

36th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Czasak, Scott

Republican Lams, Frank

Republican Potchynok-Lund, Karen

Republican Stanis, Tom

Republican Wozniak, Douglas C.

Democratic Murphy, Robert

Democratic Pratt, Kristopher

Libertarian Dryke, Benjamin

37th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Gomula, Dylan M.

Republican Swoboda, Mitch

Democratic Greig, Christine

38th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Crawford, Kathy S.

Republican Turner, Chase

Democratic Bagchi, Aditi

Democratic Breen, Kelly A.

Democratic Petrillo, Joe

Libertarian Wright, Brian R.

39th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Berman, Ryan

Republican Hoyt, Phillip L.

Republican Kosmatka, Marsha

Republican Tatulyan, Kevin

Democratic Oram, Johnny is Withdrawn

Democratic Strong, Regina is Disqualified

Democratic Suidan, Jennifer

Libertarian Croff, Anthony

40th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Banerian, Mike

Republican Bossardet, Malissa

Republican Secrest, Paul

Republican Taros, Paul

Republican Wolkinson, David

Republican Zane, Joe

Democratic Bedi, Nicole

Democratic Manoogian, Mari

41st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Baker, Ethan

Republican Dwyer, Ronald

Republican Tietz, Doug

Democratic Kuppa, Padma

42nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bollin, Ann

Republican Riker, Joe is Withdrawn

Democratic Shand, Mona M.

43rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Aliaga, Jose

Republican Bartolotta, Anthony

Republican Schroeder, Andrea K.

Democratic Breadon, Nicole

44th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Guiles, April R.

Republican Lyman, John is Withdrawn

Republican Maddock, Matt

Republican Mamut, Michael T.

Republican Marko, Matt

Republican O'Brien, Lynn

Republican Smith, Liz Fessler is Withdrawn

Democratic Dodd, Laura

Democratic White, Jr., Steven

45th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Webber, Michael

Democratic Cooper, Kyle

Democratic Golden, Ted

46th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Reilly, John

Democratic Denninger, Mindy

Democratic Watson, Tom

47th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Vaupel, Hank

Democratic Moshos, Tom is Withdrawn

Democratic Turk, Colleen

48th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Cross, Sherri J.

Republican Hardwick, Al

Democratic Gunnels, Eric

Democratic Kennedy, Sheryl Y.

Democratic Tiffany, Jordan

49th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Duvendeck, Patrick

Democratic Cherry, John D.

Democratic Darisaw, LaShaya D.

Democratic Dickerson, Justin B.

Democratic King, Jacky

Democratic Walling, Dayne

Democratic Wright, Don

50th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Fisher, Trace

Democratic Sneller, Tim

51st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Anderton, Matthew D.

Republican Lorraine, Vince is Withdrawn

Republican Mueller, Mike

Republican Shapiro, Drew M.

Republican Shetron, Ian

Democratic Lossing, David E.

52nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Aiuto, Teri

Democratic Lasinski, Donna

53rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Holland, Jean E.

Democratic Rabhi, Yousef

54th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Campbell, Colton A.

Republican Wright, Ora

Democratic Casey, Roderick

Democratic London II, Isaac L.

Democratic Peterson, Ronnie D.

Democratic Riney, William Cullen

55th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Baird, Bob

Republican Boring, Bill

Republican Todd, Miha

Democratic McNally, Shauna

Democratic Warren, Rebekah

56th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Sheppard, Jason M.

Democratic Whiteside, Ernie

57th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Kahle, Bronna

Democratic Pedersen, Amber

58th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Leutheuser, Eric

Democratic Barnes, Tamara C.

59th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Miller, Aaron

Democratic Smith, Dennis B.

60th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Baker, William

Democratic Hoadley, Jon

61st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Iden, Brandt

Democratic Griffin, Alberta

Democratic Kendal, Corey

Democratic Whitener, Thomas

62nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Morgan, Dave

Democratic Campbell, Benjamin Stephen is Withdrawn

Democratic Haadsma, Jim

63rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Foust, Paul

Republican Hall, Matt

Republican Maturen, David C.

Democratic Aniano, Jennifer

Libertarian Hawkins, Ronald

64th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Alexander, Julie

Democratic Bachelder, Brock

Democratic Troxel, Sheila

Libertarian Peterson, Norman M.

65th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Brittain, Todd

Republican Eyer, Matt

Republican Lightner, Sarah

Republican Rice, Jr., Carl Rudolph

Democratic McKinnon, Terri

Democratic Toops, Val Cochran is Withdrawn

Libertarian Rees, Jason B.

66th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Griffin, Beth

Democratic Seibert, Dan

67th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Clark, Leon R.

Republican Thomas, Clyde L.

Democratic Domann, Brent

Democratic Donovan, Max

Democratic Findlay, Alec

Democratic Hope, Kara

Democratic Stephens, Derek

Libertarian Moreau, Zachary

68th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hernandez, Rosalinda

Democratic Anthony, Sarah

Democratic Benschoter, Derek is Withdrawn

Democratic Bradley, Grant M.

Democratic Brann, Melina is Withdrawn

Democratic Collison, Kelly

Democratic DeWeese, Paul

Democratic Guins, Benjamin W.

Democratic Nelson, Eric J.

Democratic Sheikh-Omar, Farhan

69th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Nastas, George

Democratic Banas, Teri

Democratic Brixie, Julie

Democratic Tsernoglou, Penelope

70th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Lower, James A.

Democratic Train, Kresta

71st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Barnes, Christine E.

Republican Cascarilla, Chuck

Republican Stewart, Chris

Republican Trevino, Clarisa

Democratic Bowen, Beth

Democratic Natoli, Dominic Michael

Democratic Witwer, Angela

72nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Antel, Jennifer

Republican Johnson, Steven

Democratic Draayer, Ron

Libertarian Lewis, Jamie

73rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Afendoulis, Lynn

Republican Fortier, Ken

Republican Regan, Robert

Republican Spencer, David

Democratic Saxton, Bill

74th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Huizenga, Mark E.

Democratic Carr, Meagan L.

75th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Schutte, Daniel Allen

Democratic LaGrand, David

76th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Brand, Amanda

Democratic Hood, Rachel

77th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Brann, Tommy

Republican Oesch, Jordan T.

Democratic Knight, Dana

Democratic Van Kirk, Robert

Libertarian Malowney, Patty

78th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bury, Steve

Republican Daniels, Dana

Republican Hinkle, Daniel

Republican Mann, David

Republican Paquette, Brad

Republican Priede, Kelly

Democratic Hill, Dean E.

79th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican DeMeulenaere, JoAnn

Republican Gorenflo, Bruce

Republican Moen, Maria

Republican Rolling, Troy

Republican Wendzel, Pauline

Democratic Andrews, Joey B.

Democratic Seats, Marletta

80th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Whiteford, Mary

Democratic Almquist, Erik

Democratic Ludwig, Mark

81st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Eisen, Gary R.

Republican Mahaney, John W.

Republican Nicholl, Kenneth

Republican Pratt, Michael J.

Republican Rudowski, Bob is Withdrawn

Republican Stocker, Eric

Republican Tollis, Dan

Republican Turke, Dan

Republican Williams, Joel

Democratic Rivard, Joshua

82nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Howell, Gary

Democratic Giles, Christopher

83rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hernandez, Shane

Democratic Brown, Stefanie

84th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bierlein, Matthew D.

Republican Green, Phil

Republican Smith, Dean

Democratic Shoop, William

85th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Frederick, Ben

Democratic Sabin, Eric Edward

86th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Albert, Thomas A.

Democratic Taylor, Lauren

87th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Calley, Julie A.

Democratic Winters, Shawn Marie

88th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Bosch, Michael

Republican Huddleston, Brent

Republican Meerman, Luke

Republican Minier, Jason

Democratic Nagy, Kim is Withdrawn

Democratic Zuniga, Heidi A.

89th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Lilly, Jim

Republican Zimmerman, Beverly

Democratic Sias, Jerry

90th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Estrada, Orlando J.

Republican Slagh, Bradley

Democratic Banks, Christopher

91st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Jager, Alan W.

Republican VanWoerkom, Greg

Democratic Cabala, Tanya

Democratic O'Riley, Andy

92nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Eichorst, Gail

Democratic Sabo, Terry J.

93rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Anderson, Madhu

Republican Filler, Graham

Republican Hill, Anne

Democratic Levey, Dawn D.

Libertarian Palmer, Tyler

94th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Gerhardt, Steven G.

Republican Riebschleger, Rick

Republican Wakeman, Rodney

Democratic Adams, Dave

Democratic Davis-Comstock, Amy is Withdrawn

95th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Tanner, Dorothy

Democratic Guerra, Vanessa

96th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Kowalski, Susan Kay

Democratic Elder, Brian K.

97th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Wentworth, Jason

Democratic Townsend, Bob

Democratic Young-Wenkel, Celia

98th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Glenn, Annette

Republican Hamann, Carl L.

Democratic Schulz, Sarah

99th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Hauck, Roger

Democratic Brown, Kristen

Democratic Doyle, Randall

Democratic Quast-Lents, Allison

100th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican VanSingel, Scott A.

Democratic Clarke, Sandy

101st District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Cater, Carolyn

Republican O'Malley, Jack

Democratic Hoogterp, Edward

Democratic Wiejaczka, Kathy

102nd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Barnett, William S.

Republican Hoitenga, Michele

Democratic Adams, Dion

Democratic Reges, Bruce L.

103rd District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Rendon, Daire

Democratic Loomis, Steve

Democratic Schaiberger, Tim

104th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Inman, Larry C.

Democratic O'Neil, Dan

105th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Cole, Triston

Democratic Fruge, Melissa

106th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Allor, Sue

Democratic Greene, Lora

Democratic Norton, III, John E

107th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Chatfield, Lee

Republican Newville, Jr., Bruce M.

Democratic Galloway, Joanne Schmidt

Democratic Perron, Kurt

108th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican LaFave, Beau Matthew

Democratic Romps, Bob

109th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican Wagner, Melody

Democratic Cambensy, Sara

110th District Representative in State Legislature 2 Year Term

Republican LaCosse, Keith

Republican Markkanen, Gregory

Republican Schott, Kirk R.

Republican Tervo, Brady J.

Democratic Summers, Ken

