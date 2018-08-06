Michigan Primary Election 2018: What to know before you vote

DETROIT - Local 4's Rod Meloni offers a quick overview of what you should know before you vote Tuesday in this year's Michigan Primary Election.

Voting in Michigan

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. Parts of Michigan are in Central Time. See a map here.

You can check where you need to vote, your local polling place, precinct number and voter registration information by clicking here.

RESULTS: ClickOnDetroit will have election results starting around 9 p.m. right here.

Quick voter links:

Who's running in the 2018 Michigan Primary Election?

Here's a breakdown of who's running in races across Michigan on August 7.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct.

Do I need to show identification in order to vote?

Michigan does have a voter identification requirement at the polls. Voters are asked to present an acceptable photo ID such as a Michigan driver's license or identification card. Please note that voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID or failed to bring it with them to the polls still can vote. They simply sign a brief affidavit stating that they're not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots are included with all others and counted on Election Day.

The following types of photo ID are acceptable:

Michigan driver's license or state-issued ID card

Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

The ID does not need your address.

Can I use a camera in the polls?

No. The use of video cameras, still cameras and other recording devices are prohibited in the polls when they are open for voting. This includes still cameras and other recording features built into many cell phones. The ban applies to all voters, challengers, poll watchers and election workers. Exceptions are made for credentialed members of the news media though certain restrictions remain.

Be Heard. Go Vote!

A reminder to “Be Heard – and Go Vote!” this election season. The Aug. 7 primary election is your first chance to weigh in on big races for governor, U.S. Congress and the State Legislature. Unfortunately, last time around turnout was less than half of the voting public in southeast Michigan. We all have political opinions. Don’t just share them on social media. Share them in the voting booth.

