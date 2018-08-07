Michigan Primary Election 2018: When and where to find results on Aug. 7

When will we start seeing election results for the 2018 Michigan Primary on Aug. 7?

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. Parts of Michigan are in Central Time

Once ALL polls in Michigan close, at 9 p.m. EST, we should start seeing results trickle into the newsroom.

How can I follow election results?

RESULTS: ClickOnDetroit will have election results starting around 9 p.m. right here.

When will we know who wins?

It depends on the county and city. Some are faster than others - or less populated, making it easier to count. Wayne County is typically the slowest to report.

Quick voter links:

Who's running in the 2018 Michigan Primary Election?

Here's a breakdown of who's running in races across Michigan on August 7.

Be Heard. Go Vote!

A reminder to “Be Heard – and Go Vote!” this election season. The Aug. 7 primary election is your first chance to weigh in on big races for governor, U.S. Congress and the State Legislature. Unfortunately, last time around turnout was less than half of the voting public in southeast Michigan. We all have political opinions. Don’t just share them on social media. Share them in the voting booth.

