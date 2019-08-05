Michigan Primary Election 2019: What to know before voting

DETROIT - Michigan's 2019 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Here's what you need to know before voting.

Voting in Michigan

Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. Parts of Michigan are in Central Time. See a map here.

RESULTS: ClickOnDetroit will have election results starting around 9 p.m. right here.

Find your polling place

You can check where you need to vote, your local polling place, precinct number and voter registration information by clicking here.

Check your sample ballot

Click here to find your sample ballot.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct.

Do I need to show identification in order to vote?

Michigan does have a voter identification requirement at the polls. Voters are asked to present an acceptable photo ID such as a Michigan driver's license or identification card. Please note that voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID or failed to bring it with them to the polls still can vote. They simply sign a brief affidavit stating that they're not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots are included with all others and counted on Election Day.

The following types of photo ID are acceptable:

Michigan driver's license or state-issued ID card

Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo from a high school or accredited institution of higher learning

Tribal identification card with photo

The ID does not need your address.

Be Heard. Go Vote!

