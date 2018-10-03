Michigan proposal to legalize recreational marijuana on November ballot: What you need to know

Voters will decide on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan this November.

The proposal, which seeks to regulate marijuana like alcohol, will appear on the November ballot in Michigan, with recent polls showing strong support for approval.

Here's a look at what the Michigan marijuana proposal means:

Who can purchase and possess marijuana?

Adults 21 and older would be allowed to possess and consume limited amounts of marijuana -- the proposal calls for legalizing possession and sale of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana

How would you buy marijuana?

You would be allowed to purchase the allowed amount of marijuana from a licensed business. Businesses would be licensed by the state. The initiative allows cities to decide if they want to allow these businesses in their municipality.

Will the strength of the marijuana be regulated?

Under the proposed law, recreational marijuana sold by a licensed business would be tested by the state to regulate a maximum THC level. There will also be "a requirement that the amount of marihuana or marihuana concentrate contained within a marihuana-infused product be specified on the product label."

Can you grow your own marijuana?

Yes, you will be allowed to grow no more than 12 plants at your home. If you have a license you will be allowed to legally grow more.

Here are the license types that would be offered:

Marijuana retailer

Marijuana safety compliance facility

Marijuana secure transporter

Marijuana processor

Marijuana microbusiness

Class A marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 100 marijuana plants

Class B marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 500 marijuana plants

Class C marijuana grower authorizing cultivation of not more than 2,000 marijuana plants

How would it be taxed?

It would be taxed at 10 percent, plus the existing 6 percent sales tax. Analysts suggest that if recreational marijuana is allowed sales in Michigan could exceed nearly $1 billion a year.

Where would that tax money go?

Revenue splits are supposed to be as follows:

35 percent to education

35 percent to roads

30 percent to cities and counties with marijuana businesses

View the full initiative language here.

