Swearing-in ceremony of Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib celebrated with hashtag #tweetyourthobe

DETROIT - Women around the world celebrated Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's historic swearing-in ceremony Thursday with a social media campaign that encouraged women to tweet images of themselves wearing thobes.

A thobe is an ankle-length Arab garment, usually with long sleeves, similar to a robe.

Across social media, Palestinian women shared photos of their thobes using the hashtag #TweetYourThobe.

Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American to serve in Congress and one of the first Muslim women.

The former Michigan state representative dressed in a Palestinian thobe ​during her swearing-in ceremony Thursday at the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Tlaib's new office is located in the building.

Tlaib, a Democrat, previously served three terms as a state representative for Michigan's 6th House District. She won the 13th Congressional District race in August. Tlaib replaces fellow Democrat John Conyers who retired after holding the position for decades.

Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan, wore a thobe, a traditional Palestinian dress, to her swearing-in. And her supporters followed suit, using the hashtag #TweetYourThobe. https://t.co/Yurvj2BO2C — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 4, 2019

4 generations-in our traditional Palestinian dress-wishing everyone a great 2019! With peace and empowerment #TweetYourThobe @RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/2zvCoEZsYp — Manal (@sireen415) January 3, 2019