Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates square off in debate: 5 things to watch

DETROIT - Republican candidates for Michigan governor will take the debate stage Thursday night in Detroit.

Four Republican candidates vying to replace Rick Snyder will participate in the debate at Local 4 studios.

The debate will begin at 8 p.m., you can watch it live on Local 4 and on ClickOnDetroit.

Candidates participating in debate:

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette

Lt. Michigan Governor Brian Calley

Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck

Dr. Jim Hines

More: Michigan Republican gubernatorial debate: Meet the candidates

Here are five things to watch for in Thursday night's debate:

Can anyone fix the roads?

It's a question every Michigan politician has faced, especially in the last decade. It's no secret - Michigan has a problem with crumbling roads and bridges.

Over the years, ideas have come and gone, but nothing (pardon the pun) concrete has been done.

Does anyone on stage have a real answer to fixing Michigan's crumbling infrastructure?

Playing the Trump card

Over the last few weeks, amid the controversy of separating migrant families at the border, some candidates have stayed away from using President Donald Trump as a positive.

It'll be interesting to see who uses Trump policies as a plus to their platform on the debate stage.

Attorney General Bill Schuette has already received an endorsement from Trump.

Michigan water battle

Between the Flint water crisis and the controversy surrounding Nestle's use of Michigan's fresh water, there's much to talk about with Michigan's water.

We haven't heard much on where these candidates stand on the highly criticized Nestle water deal, while in-state Republicans have long faced backlash relating to the Flint water crisis.

Education standards

State Senator Patrick Colbeck is leading a controversial proposed overhaul of social studies standards in Michigan.

The draft proposes major changes to subjects like civil rights, globalization, immigration and climate change. More on this here.

Where do the rest of the candidates stand on this proposal?

Can Calley, Colbeck, Hines chip at Schuette's lead?

Attorney General Bill Schuette, according to several polls, has a healthy lead and is the presumptive Republican nominee for governor heading into the August primary election.

Calley, Colbeck and Hines will need to stick the landing on points they're trying to communicate.

Time is running out to close the gap. The Michigan Primary is August 7.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.