Michigan Republican gubernatorial debate: Meet the candidates

DETROIT - Republican candidates for Michigan governor will take the debate stage Thursday night in Detroit.

Four Republican candidates vying to replace Rick Snyder will participate in the debate at Local 4 studios.

The debate will begin at 8 p.m. Here are five things to watch in Thursday's debate.

Candidates participating in debate:

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette

Lt. Michigan Governor Brian Calley

Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck

Dr. Jim Hines

Here's a little more about each of the candidates:

Bill Schuette

Schuette was first elected as Attorney General in 2010 and was re-elected to a second term on November 4, 2014.

Schuette has also served as a U.S. Congressman, Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture, Michigan State Senator and as a Judge of the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Schuette is a graduate of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and studied at the University of Aberdeen, in Aberdeen, Scotland. He received his law degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law and has an honorary degree from Northwood University.

Schuette is married and has two children, residing in Midland.

Brian Calley

Calley was first elected as lieutenant governor in 2010, alongside Gov. Rick Snyder.

Prior to serving as lieutenant governor, Calley served two terms in the Michigan House of Representatives, two terms as an Ionia County commissioner and worked for over a decade in community banking.

Calley holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, an MBA from Grand Valley State University and an MPA from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Calley and his wife Julie live in Portland with their three children.

Patrick Colbeck

Patrick Colbeck is currently serving his second term in elected office as the State Senator for Michigan’s 7th District.

Colbeck is a graduate of the University of Michigan with Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Aerospace Engineering as well as a graduate of the International Space University in Strasbourg, France.

He and his wife, Angie, reside in Canton Township.

Dr. Jim Hines

Dr. Jim Hines has spent decades as a medical doctor, leading medical teams all over the world.

Hines is one of the owners of a medical practice with seven physicians, five advanced practitioners, and 45 employees. He is the former chief of the medical staff of Covenant HealthCare and the former national president of the Christian Medical & Dental Association.

Hines and his wife Martha have been married for 43 years. They have seven sons and 16 grandchildren.

