Michigan Republican Party announces rally keynoted by Kellyanne Conway

On Saturday, the Michigan Republican Party announced it will be holding a Get Out the Vote Rally keynoted by the Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump.

TAYLOR, Mich. - On Saturday, the Michigan Republican Party announced it will be holding a Get Out the Vote Rally keynoted by the Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump.

The rally will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at Top Gun in Taylor. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Bill Schuette, Republican candidate for governor; John James, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate; Tom Leonard, Republican candidate for attorney general, and Mary Treder Lang, Republican candidate for secretary of state, will also attend the Get Out the Vote Rally.

Conway was initially scheduled to keynote a GOP rally Thursday at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights, but canceled due to aircraft malfunction.

Those interested in attending can register here.

Top Gun is located at 22050 Pennsylvania Road, Taylor, MI 48180.



Related:

Kellyanne Conway unable to attend MIGOP rally due to aircraft malfunction

MIGOP announces Get out the Vote Rally featuring Kellyanne Conway

GOP rally Thursday, Nov. 1

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.