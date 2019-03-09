Michigan Elections

Michigan Secretary of State urging lawmakers to let absentee ballots be counted before Election Day

Other election changes being proposed

By Associated Press

Jocelyn Benson. (WDIV)

MICHIGAN - New Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging lawmakers to let absentee ballots be counted before Election Day and to make other changes following the passage of a ballot initiative that expanded voting options in Michigan.

The Democrat says the number of absentee ballots is expected to increase significantly now that people can vote absentee for any reason. Benson also is calling for a number of other changes to "modernize" elections.
 

